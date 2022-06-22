ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Target’s Hearth & Hand Sale Is Filled With Major Deals on Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Favorite Items

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nVYg_0gHPhYDk00

If you can’t get enough of Magnolia, and all the farmhouse-inspired decor the Joanna Gaines-founded brand has to offer — we get it. The obsession is real, and it goes far beyond Fixer Upper. If you’ve never been able to make it to the brand’s big store in Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines collaborated with Target years ago to create a simple solution: to bring all the home decor items we love to us via Target . That’s how their lifestyle brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, was born — and right now, Target is having a sale on hundreds of Hearth & Hand products in-store and online through the end of this week.

Thanks to Target’s sale, you can feel pretty guilt-free about finally snagging all the farmhouse-style home items you’ve been eyeing up. Almost every Hearth & Hand item is discounted meaning candles, faux plants, throw pillows, mirrors, serving trays, tea towels, and wreaths are all 20% off.

Kitchen Conversions Wall Sign

Bring the farmhouse to your kitchen with this handy measurement conversion sign that’ll be your new sous chef.

Kitchen Conversions Wall Sign

$6.39 (was $7.99)


Buy now

Stripe and Stitch Embroidery Comforter & Sham Set

Ditch your heavy winter sheets for this embroidered comforter and sham set that’s light, airy and perfect for warm summer weather.

Stripe and Stitch Embroidery Comforter & Sham Set

$71.99 (was $89.99)


Buy now

Arched Brass Mirror

Nothing makes your home space appear larger than adding a gorgeous mirror to the mix. The reflection adds depth, while the design adds style. What more could you want?

Arched Brass Mirror

$43.99 (originally $54.99)


Buy now

Cross Stripes Welcome Coir Doormat

Welcome your neighbors and friends into your home with this chic weather-durable mat .

Cross Stripes Welcome Coir Doormat

$10.39 (was $12.99)


Buy now

Wood Mug Tree

Show off your favorite mugs with this wooden tree that’ll keep them all organized while also displaying them proudly.

Wood Mug Tree

$15.99 (was $19.99)


Buy now

Mini Faux Azalea Potted Plant

This mini potted plant looks so realistic, that you’ll probably forget it’s a faux model and start watering it. A decor piece like this is great for brightening up dull areas on shelves and entryways.

Mini Faux Azalea Potted Plant

$3.99 (was $4.99)


Buy now

Textured Dobby Stripe Shower Curtain in Gray

The gray-striped cloth shower curtain from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target brings a pretty, soft look to any neutral bathroom. It’s a subtle statement piece, complete with tassel accents and button holes on top for stress-free installment. You can save $5 on the popular shower curtain, bringing it down to $19.99 with the sale.

Shower Curtain

$19.99


Buy now

Lazy Susan

This elevated Lazy Susan brings a charming, sleek take on the classic handy tabletop platter. Crafted from wood with metal handles, this Lazy Susan is durable — and can hold just about anything, like decorative faux plants or a hot dish. The sale brings this functional Hearth & Hand with Magnolia piece down to just $31.99.

Lazy Susan

$31.99


Buy now

14″ Faux Eucalyptus Wire Wreath

Eucalyptus-inspired home decor is still going strong, and this faux eucalyptus wire wreath by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia makes it easy to see why. The faux leaves are neatly attached to a gold wired hoop — it’s a really simple-yet-outstanding accent for any door or wall space. The 14-inch wreath is on sale for $11.99.

Eucalyptus Wreath

$11.99


Buy now

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynfk4_0gHPhYDk00

