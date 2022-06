As the price of gas skyrockets by almost $2 per gallon in America, President Joe Biden called on Congress and state governments to provide direct relief to American consumers, asking legislatures to suspend the federal gas tax for three months, through September. He called on states to take similar action to provide relief, through suspending gas taxes at the state level. Biden also took action to boost the supply of oil and gas. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Wednesday for the eighth consecutive day and ninth time in 10 days, dropping eight-tenths...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO