Islamist Militants Kill 132 Villagers in Mali Weekend Attacks - Govt

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's army has given civilians two weeks to evacuate vast areas in its northern and southeastern regions ahead of military operations against Islamist insurgents, it said on Friday. The West African country's army this week ordered civilians to leave two large "military interest zones" to protect...
LOME (Reuters) - Togo's decision to join the Commonwealth will help it develop closer ties with English-speaking countries, opening up new horizons outside of France's sphere of influence in West Africa, the Togolese foreign minister said. Francophone Togo's application to join the 54-nation club made up mostly of former British...
