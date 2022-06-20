ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamist Militants Kill 132 Villagers in Mali Weekend Attacks - Govt

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKAR (Reuters) - Islamist militants killed 132 civilians in multiple...

www.usnews.com

