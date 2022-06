SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A made-for-TV Hallmark movie is set to film in various locations in Salisbury next week, according to the City of Salisbury. The production may affect travel near Salisbury High School, homes along the 400 block of South Fulton Street, and the 100 block of East Fisher Street, Tuesday, June 28 through Friday, July 1. Intermittent road closures also may occur on Saturday, July 2 along South Fulton Street. Detour signage will be in place.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO