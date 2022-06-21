Cities with the most expensive homes in Hilton Head Island metro area

The City of Beaufort grew by slightly more than 41.5 acres Tuesday night, June 21, when the city council approved the annexation of 26 properties that were, until that point, part of unincorporated county land that existed within the city’s boundaries. Opposition to the annexation initiative was largely focused...
Stacker - Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is $281,370, an 11.6% increase over the last year. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After years of planning, and months of public feedback, the final version of a master plan of proposed changes to Forsyth Park are in the hands of City of Savannah staff. The multi-year, Forsyth Park Project was launched by the Trustees’ Garden Club, and presented to...
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A sidewalk on Hutchinson Island was damaged over the weekend. Photos appear to show the sidewalk on the plaza — located between the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel — caved in. Chatham County Manager Lee Smith said engineers are using technology to look below the water’s surface to get […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Headed to the beach? Watch where you're swimming. A WJCL viewer shared the above video with us of a shark that swam very close to shore on Hilton Head Island. Tracy Riley sent in the video, shot Tuesday morning near South Forest Beach. With...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Verizon services are restored in parts of Savannah Thursday after an outage was reported, the company told WSAV. “Work being done by a contractor for the local power company cut an underground fiber line providing service to cell sites in the Wilmington Island, Whitemarsh Island and President Street areas,” a Verizon […]
The Broe Group’s Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) has added global logistics leader DHL to its 2,600-acre industrial park near the Port of Savannah. A division of German logistics firm Deutsche Post, DHL’s new SGIH import operation will leverage the Port of Savannah’s connectivity to and from global markets, it’s superior access to domestic markets, and its capacity to scale with increasing demand.
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The following statement was issued Wednesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. "The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Strand Beach at the Pier, which extends from 11th Street to 18th Street, on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
A weekend earthquake on the Georgia coast has left parts of Hutchinson Island unstable, including a ferry dock and a hotel parking deck adjacent to a convention center still in the construction phase, according to Savannah Morning News. No injuries have been reported. The 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4...
The city was named after Charles Hines, a local senator. Hinesville, which was incorporated into a city in 1912 is one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeast United States. Places to Explore – Hinesville, Georgia. In southeast Georgia’s Liberty County, you will find the laid-back and friendly city...
Named Garden & Gun Magazine's Best Bloody Mary in the South, this fine-dining restaurant was established in 1996 by Linda and Hugh Lockman. It is consistently recognized as one of Hilton Head Island’s best kept secrets and offers one of the best sunset and water views on HHI. Located at the Hilton Head Harbor Marina on the Intracoastal Waterway and overlooking Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge.
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Mungo Homes didn’t just send money to Heroes on Horseback, they put in some sweat equity as well. About 30 members of the building team came out to the Bluffton stables to give a much needed makeover to the property. Heroes on Horseback is a non-profit agency designed to help people […]
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 7 p.m.:The bridge has reopened. As of 4 p.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation says the Houlihan Bridge will be closed indefinitely. It is unknown what is causing the bridge to malfunction and make it not drivable. Initial report:. The following statement was issued...
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — An alligator found dead at a gated community on South Carolina’s coast had been shot, the property’s manager said. The alligator carcass was collected and removed last week from private property on Hilton Head Plantation, general manager Peter Kristian told The Island Packet. Kristian said he suspects the gator was shot […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 13th annual Salute From the Shore will return to the Myrtle Beach coastline for July 4. The flyover will begin just north of Myrtle Beach at 1 p.m. and will travel down to Bluffton. Beachgoers will be able to see F-16s from McEntire...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders at Memorial Health in Savannah say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations. Dr. Tim Connelly, with Memorial Health’s Internal Medicine, says the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past several weeks, as well as the severity of the symptoms for those patients.
Georgia has roughly 2,344 miles of coastline when considering all the barrier islands, outer islands, rivers, and other waterways. The elevation changes depending on where you are in coastal Georgia. Savannah, a famous city, is about 49 feet above sea level, while Tybee island’s maximum elevation is only ten feet.
Putting on a normal parade is no easy task. The Hampton County Watermelon Festival is no normal parade. The crown jewel of H.C. Watermelon Festival events, this massive parade spans two towns - roughly 2.2 miles - and includes more than a hundred entries each year and thousands of spectators. This year's parade is set to begin in Varnville at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and conclude in the town of Hampton.
An elderly woman drowned in the Splash the Boro waterpark on Thursday. City of Savannah opens cooling centers to combat …. Jailhouse calls offer insight into Alex Murdaugh's …. WSAV remembers Peter Bannon. Summer fun for a good cause: local police officers …. Work continues on Hutchinson Island deck...
