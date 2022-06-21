ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sumter metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

WLTX.com

$2 scratch-off leads to home-improvement plans in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman has home repairs and improvements in her future with the help of her recent lottery win. The South Carolina Education Lottery shared the story of a winner who cashed in on the $2 Carolina Gold 20X ticket she bought at S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo rejects costly bid

The Irmo Town Council Tuesday rejected a bid of $413,360.50 for clearing, fencing and surfacing work on the town’s Rawls Creek Park project, asserting it was far too expensive. “It boggles my mind,” Councilman Bill Danielson said of the cost of the project. Clearing, grubbing, tree and debris...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg food pantry in high demand this summer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg provides food to families in need through their food pantry all year round, but they say summertime is their peak season. “The summer is really a little bit more because the kids are out of school, and so now the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Sumter, SC
News19 WLTX

12 displaced by fire off Broad River Road where dog, residents were rescued

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire says 12 people have been forced out of their homes due to an apartment fire off of Broad River Road on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at The Views on Longcreek apartments located on Longcreek Drive just after 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said that two people and a dog were rescued at one point as crews worked to get the flames under control.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Men’s Health Summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is National Men’s Health Month and to wrap up the month, a local non-profit, Project TECH, will be hosting a Men’s Health Summit this weekend. The summit will be held Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. a the Trinity Educational Community Center located at 2523 Richland Street Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man wanted for “long string” of larcenies in Sumter Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted for a “long string” of larcenies in Sumter County. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Delvon Harvin is known to make contact with people attempting to sell dirt bikes and ATVs on social media, then stealing the items during the initial meeting.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina announces plans for opioid settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive settlement funds from its lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies. The state will start collecting that money as soon as this year. These funds are a result of the South Carolina Attorney General's Office filing suit for the companies'...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Health Officials Ask Residents To Take COVID Precautions

(Columbia, SC) -- State health officials are asking residents to continue to take precautions against COVID as the summer travel season begins. DHEC Public Director Dr. Brannon Traxler stressed the importance of testing, saying anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has tested positive should get tested. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Pee Dee communities seeing more black bears

PEE DEE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several Pee Dee communities are seeing more black bears in recent weeks. Several people in the Oakdale community of Dillon County said they saw a black bear last week roaming through their neighborhood. A man in the area of Carter's Crossroads near Hemingway in...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Sheriff Leon Lott talks reducing violence in Richland County

Leon Lott has been the sheriff of Richland County since 1996 and has seen many changes in the community. A lot of the changes he sees are affecting children most, with an increase in violence and social influences. In a recent interview on Midlands Matters with host Tony Clyburn on...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for second year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for a second year after a successful first run. The event is top secret, the only details guests know before arriving is the dress code. Diner En Blanc is an all-white picnic tradition that started 30 years ago in France....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Nursing director in South Carolina admits lying about fake vaccination cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former nursing director pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents in South Carolina about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Columbia nursing director pleads guilty in fake COVID vaccination card case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Columbia nursing director pleaded guilty in federal court to falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hutson McDonald, 53, faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. This case is the first conviction in the District of South Carolina related to fraudulent vaccine cards.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Facing Growing Shortage, SC Pushes to Recruit Teachers

As school winds down for the summer, South Carolina educators are gearing up to face the statewide teacher shortage. In Richland School District Two, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marshalynn Franklin explains the county has felt the shortage throughout the year, with vacancies taking weeks instead of days to fill. “I think...
EDUCATION

