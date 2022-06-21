Cities with the most expensive homes in Sumter metro area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire says 12 people have been forced out of their homes due to an apartment fire off of Broad River Road on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at The Views on Longcreek apartments located on Longcreek Drive just after 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said that two people and a dog were rescued at one point as crews worked to get the flames under control.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO