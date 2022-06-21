Cities with the most expensive homes in Sumter metro area

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman has home repairs and improvements in her future with the help of her recent lottery win. The South Carolina Education Lottery shared the story of a winner who cashed in on the $2 Carolina Gold 20X ticket she bought at S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.
The Irmo Town Council Tuesday rejected a bid of $413,360.50 for clearing, fencing and surfacing work on the town’s Rawls Creek Park project, asserting it was far too expensive. “It boggles my mind,” Councilman Bill Danielson said of the cost of the project. Clearing, grubbing, tree and debris...
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some local governments across the Midlands are raising property taxes to meet rising inflation costs. On Monday, West Columbia City Council voted to approve a property tax increase for residents. Several residents showed up to the council meeting in opposition to a tax increase, saying...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg provides food to families in need through their food pantry all year round, but they say summertime is their peak season. “The summer is really a little bit more because the kids are out of school, and so now the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire says 12 people have been forced out of their homes due to an apartment fire off of Broad River Road on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at The Views on Longcreek apartments located on Longcreek Drive just after 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said that two people and a dog were rescued at one point as crews worked to get the flames under control.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new alert from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce warns about fake attempts to take your money. The latest attempt is a text message like the one below. It includes links to a fake website that looks like the log-in screen of the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is National Men’s Health Month and to wrap up the month, a local non-profit, Project TECH, will be hosting a Men’s Health Summit this weekend. The summit will be held Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. a the Trinity Educational Community Center located at 2523 Richland Street Columbia.
COLUMBIA — The S.C. highway department is using roughly $600 million approved by legislators to speed up the widening of rural stretches of interstates 26 and 95 that are critical to South Carolina's economy. Drivers who travel between Charleston and Columbia will be the biggest beneficiaries with the entire...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted for a “long string” of larcenies in Sumter County. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Delvon Harvin is known to make contact with people attempting to sell dirt bikes and ATVs on social media, then stealing the items during the initial meeting.
SWANSEA, S.C. — An abandoned mobile home on the side of the road in Pelion is being removed. This is thanks to church teams across Lexington County in parts of Pelion, Gilbert, Wagener and Batesburg who are coming together. A surge of service in action. These teams are demolishing...
COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster struck $52.7 million in earmarks from the Legislature's nearly $14 billion spending package, saying legislators are still using taxpayers' money for pet projects without properly vetting them. In all, McMaster vetoed 73 items, but 10 of those are policy directives that don't nix money,...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive settlement funds from its lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies. The state will start collecting that money as soon as this year. These funds are a result of the South Carolina Attorney General's Office filing suit for the companies'...
(Columbia, SC) -- State health officials are asking residents to continue to take precautions against COVID as the summer travel season begins. DHEC Public Director Dr. Brannon Traxler stressed the importance of testing, saying anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has tested positive should get tested. The...
PEE DEE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several Pee Dee communities are seeing more black bears in recent weeks. Several people in the Oakdale community of Dillon County said they saw a black bear last week roaming through their neighborhood. A man in the area of Carter's Crossroads near Hemingway in...
Leon Lott has been the sheriff of Richland County since 1996 and has seen many changes in the community. A lot of the changes he sees are affecting children most, with an increase in violence and social influences. In a recent interview on Midlands Matters with host Tony Clyburn on...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for a second year after a successful first run. The event is top secret, the only details guests know before arriving is the dress code. Diner En Blanc is an all-white picnic tradition that started 30 years ago in France....
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former nursing director pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents in South Carolina about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
As school winds down for the summer, South Carolina educators are gearing up to face the statewide teacher shortage. In Richland School District Two, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marshalynn Franklin explains the county has felt the shortage throughout the year, with vacancies taking weeks instead of days to fill. “I think...
