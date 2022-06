Click here to read the full article. Canadian indie rock band Alvvays have been relatively quiet since releasing 2017’s Antisocialites, but they recently announced their return with North American fall tour dates. The band dropped the news hours after teasing new music, accompanied by a caption that read “morphing out.” Following an appearance at Courtney Barnett’s Here and There Festival in August, they’ll officially kick off the tour in Chicago on October 14. They’ll snake through the West Coast before heading to the East, concluding in Boston on November 16. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday. The Toronto-based band — fronted...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO