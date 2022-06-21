ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant has capsized in the South China...

CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China secretly building naval base in Cambodia

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) secretly started building a new naval base in Cambodia, according to western officials who spoke with the Washington Post on Monday. The PLAN had selected the northern end of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base for its new base and an official told the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Taiwan earthquake: 6.0 magnitude tremor strikes east coast of island

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Taiwan on Monday morning.Authorities said that the quake struck at 9.05am at a depth of 6.8km (4.2 miles).Taiwan’s central weather bureau said that it hit Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.Tremors from the quake were felt across most of the island including in the capital Taipei.Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that tremors were also felt across the Taiwan Strait in Fujian province on mainland China.Home to 24 million people, Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.In March a 6.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded, though there was no significant damage or injuries reported.At least 17 people were killed when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast near Hualien in 2018.More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
ENVIRONMENT
nationalinterest.org

Should the U.S. Be Worried About a Chinese Naval Base in Cambodia?

There are legitimate grounds to believe that a Chinese base in Cambodia is not all that detrimental to American interests in the Indo-Pacific. Reports have emerged that Chinese officials have been secretly working to construct a permanent military facility at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand. If true, this project would become China’s second overseas military installation after the Port of Doraleh in Djibouti and would be a watershed moment for Indo-Pacific geopolitics.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

What Returning to China Taught Me About China

Four days into my COVID-prevention quarantine at a Shanghai hotel, I heard someone knock on the door. Like my fellow travelers at the facility, I wasn’t allowed to interact with anyone during my weeks of isolation, except the medical officers tasked with monitoring my health. An unexpected visit could mean bad news. I had been tested that morning. Could the results have been positive?
CHINA
The Independent

Fujian: China launches first domestically built aircraft carrier

China launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier on Friday, a significant step towards modernising its military and rivalling the US at sea.Named Fujian – after the southeastern coastal province located opposite Taiwan – Type 003 is Beijing’s third and most advanced aircraft carrier yet, featuring a full-length flight deck with an electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch system.Said to be more energy efficient, the new aircraft launch system is a major upgrade from the less advanced ski jump-style system used in the earlier Liaoning and Shandong vessels, according to the Washington-based think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.“These catapults...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘Ironclad brothers’: what China wants from its role in Cambodia’s biggest naval base

At a ceremony this week, Cambodian and Chinese officials proclaimed their friendship as they announced a new construction project. Holding spades decorated with red bows, they turned over soil to signal the start of building work at Cambodia’s biggest naval base, Ream. It will be expanded and renovated, thanks to a Chinese grant of an undisclosed sum – a development that has alarmed the US.
POLITICS

