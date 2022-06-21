ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fans line up for Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of thousands of basketball fans lined the streets of San...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Coroner: Former Purdue, NBA star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25. The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Believes Kevin Durant Is Angry With The Brooklyn Nets, Not Kyrie Irving: "If I'm KD And The Brooklyn Nets Don't Get This Deal Done With Kyrie Irving... I Want Out Fast. I'm Getting The Hell Up Out Of Brooklyn."

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a bit of an uncertain stretch now, not even 2 years after they assembled a superteam that was supposed to bring them a championship. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden but they haven't even been able to make a deep playoff run, with injuries, Irving's antics off the court, and Harden leaving all affecting their ability to win consistently.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Franchise Awards: Stephen Curry Is The True Warriors' GOAT

In the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty. When you look back on NBA history, some of the most iconic dynasties in the Celtics, Lakers, and Bulls stand out. In the modern era, the Warriors have added themselves to that elite group. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the Warriors have some of the best players in the history of the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley Says Paul George No Longer Invites Him To Summer Runs: "You Chose The Other Side But It’s Never Too Late..."

The Los Angeles Clippers have formed a pretty tight circle in Southern California. After decades of dysfunction and mismanagement, the players transformed the culture of the entire organization. As a former member of the club and one of the initial players who helped turned the situation around, Patrick Beverley was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Jokes That He Is Not Good Yet And That He Must Play For Coach Kerr At The Olympic Games In Paris And Win The Gold Medal

Stephen Curry built on his already impressive resume by winning Finals MVP as he led the Golden State Warriors to their 4th championship in 8 years by overcoming the Boston Celtics in six games. Curry was simply spectacular in the Finals as he averaged 31.2 points per game and his first Finals MVP has silenced a lot of his doubters as well.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Will Reportedly Decide On Kyrie Irving's Future With The Nets: "If KD Signs Off On 'I Don't Know If I Can Trust Him Out There Every Night', Then Kyrie May Be Elsewhere."

Kyrie Irving has done a fine job over the last couple of years of making sure he doesn't have the best of relations with the higher-ups at the Brooklyn Nets. There were his comments right after Steve Nash was hired as coach, that the team didn't need a coach, which undermined Nash's position from the get-go. We also had an unexplained leave of absence and of course, his refusal to get vaccinated which meant he couldn't play home games this season.
NBA
earnthenecklace.com

DeAndre Jordan Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet the 76ers Star’s Girlfriend, Bethany Gerber

DeAndre Jordan announced he is going to be a dad soon, not long before he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers and picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers. And he recently spent Father’s Day with his baby mama. DeAndre Jordan’s girlfriend, Bethany Gerber, has a history of being linked to NBA pros, while Jordan’s romantic relationships are also a subject of interest. The soon-to-be mom is nonetheless intriguing to new fans who want more details on her background. Find out more about her in this Bethany Gerber wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Active NBA Players With The Most Rings: LeBron James And 4 Warriors Players Lead With 4 Rings

There are only 16 players in the NBA right now that have more than two championships. You read that correctly. While there remain a decent amount of players that own at least one championship, there are just 16 players that have two rings. For that statistic alone, it should create more respect for the players that have won multiple championships in their careers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Steph Curry Hits NorCal Theme Park With Family After Winning Finals MVP

Steph Curry's NBA championship celebration is STILL going on ... the 2x-MVP took a trip to a theme park in Northern California with his family on Wednesday to keep the good times rollin'!. TMZ Sports has obtained pics and videos of the four-time champion hitting up "Great America" in Santa...
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors' last three top picks have big opportunity ahead

SAN FRANCISCO -- Coming off their fourth championship in the past eight seasons behind the Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors' focus now can turn to the future. First comes the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night where the Warriors own the No. 28...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

