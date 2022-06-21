Fans line up for Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade

Kyrie Irving has done a fine job over the last couple of years of making sure he doesn't have the best of relations with the higher-ups at the Brooklyn Nets. There were his comments right after Steve Nash was hired as coach, that the team didn't need a coach, which undermined Nash's position from the get-go. We also had an unexplained leave of absence and of course, his refusal to get vaccinated which meant he couldn't play home games this season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO