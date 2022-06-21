Fans line up for Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […]
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly signed Brooklyn Nets coach Jordan Ott as part of Darvin Ham’s coaching staff. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green caught wind of the news and he was quick to give the deal his seal of approval. Green had nothing but praise for Ott,...
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers and it shocked the world. Following that defeat in the NBA Finals, the Dubs did something even more shocking than that defeat. They added the second-best player in the league at the moment,...
Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25. The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the...
The Brooklyn Nets are going through a bit of an uncertain stretch now, not even 2 years after they assembled a superteam that was supposed to bring them a championship. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden but they haven't even been able to make a deep playoff run, with injuries, Irving's antics off the court, and Harden leaving all affecting their ability to win consistently.
In the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty. When you look back on NBA history, some of the most iconic dynasties in the Celtics, Lakers, and Bulls stand out. In the modern era, the Warriors have added themselves to that elite group. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the Warriors have some of the best players in the history of the NBA.
The Los Angeles Clippers have formed a pretty tight circle in Southern California. After decades of dysfunction and mismanagement, the players transformed the culture of the entire organization. As a former member of the club and one of the initial players who helped turned the situation around, Patrick Beverley was...
The Golden State Warriors have won four championships in eight years. A key to that success has been keeping the band together. They're not going to stray from that strategy. The Warriors are reportedly hoping to bring back two key role players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. According to a...
Stephen Curry built on his already impressive resume by winning Finals MVP as he led the Golden State Warriors to their 4th championship in 8 years by overcoming the Boston Celtics in six games. Curry was simply spectacular in the Finals as he averaged 31.2 points per game and his first Finals MVP has silenced a lot of his doubters as well.
Kyrie Irving has done a fine job over the last couple of years of making sure he doesn't have the best of relations with the higher-ups at the Brooklyn Nets. There were his comments right after Steve Nash was hired as coach, that the team didn't need a coach, which undermined Nash's position from the get-go. We also had an unexplained leave of absence and of course, his refusal to get vaccinated which meant he couldn't play home games this season.
DeAndre Jordan announced he is going to be a dad soon, not long before he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers and picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers. And he recently spent Father’s Day with his baby mama. DeAndre Jordan’s girlfriend, Bethany Gerber, has a history of being linked to NBA pros, while Jordan’s romantic relationships are also a subject of interest. The soon-to-be mom is nonetheless intriguing to new fans who want more details on her background. Find out more about her in this Bethany Gerber wiki.
The Charlotte Hornets had narrowed their search down to two candidates before they offered their head coaching job to Kenny Atkinson. Now that Atkinson has had a change of heart, they have turned their attention toward the other finalist. Mike D’Antoni was scheduled to meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan...
Following a solid 2022 NBA draft, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin and The Post-Standard's Mike Waters. Boeheim is the son of Hall of Fame Orange coach Jim Boeheim, who was college roommates with former Pistons great...
There are only 16 players in the NBA right now that have more than two championships. You read that correctly. While there remain a decent amount of players that own at least one championship, there are just 16 players that have two rings. For that statistic alone, it should create more respect for the players that have won multiple championships in their careers.
Steph Curry's NBA championship celebration is STILL going on ... the 2x-MVP took a trip to a theme park in Northern California with his family on Wednesday to keep the good times rollin'!. TMZ Sports has obtained pics and videos of the four-time champion hitting up "Great America" in Santa...
It is never too late to bring in potential prospects for a pre-draft workout and for the Los Angeles Lakers, the time leading up to Thursday’s NBA Draft is crucial to start the process of adding changes to next season’s roster. With the Lakers being interested in acquiring...
Jay Williams is so much greater than his infamous motorcycle accident. The Yonkers, NY native had a stellar college basketball career at Duke University, leading the storied Blue Devils to the 2001 NCAA National Championship and winning the NABC Player of the Year Award. The Chicago Bulls then selected him with the No. 2 of […]
SAN FRANCISCO -- Coming off their fourth championship in the past eight seasons behind the Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors' focus now can turn to the future. First comes the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night where the Warriors own the No. 28...
