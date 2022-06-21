ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cities with the most expensive homes in Portland, Oregon metro area

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.columbiagorgenews.com

pdxmonthly.com

The Northern Clark County Scenic Drive Is a Blast to the Past

Feel like a road trip but don’t have the time or the gas money to go too far? A quick getaway just north of Vancouver, the Northern Clark County Scenic Drive takes you off of Interstate 5 and onto twisty two-lane roads through rural Washington. The 70-mile loop skirts past farmland, waterfalls, and historic sites.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant group opening new location in Oregon this month

A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend. There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

1894 Queen Anne house, restored and upgraded with concealed modern luxuries in NE Portland, sells for $799,000

Ornate adornments and small, easier-to-warm rooms were allures of most upscale houses built in Portland during the Victorian era that ended in the early 1900s. One of the era’s popular architectural styles, the Queen Anne, was the romanticized American version of medieval and classic dwellings in England. The fanciful homes were often fronted by bay windows and a wraparound porch with wood spindle railings.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego sells $2.5M property to Metro for Boones Ferry Road housing project

Government agencies solicit bids from developer that could bring 50 affordable units to town. The city of Lake Oswego agreed during a meeting Tuesday, June, 21, to sell a property on Southwest Boones Ferry Road to the Metro regional government for $2.5 million — as well as sign an intergovernmental agreement with the fellow public agency — to pave the way for affordable housing at the site.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Oregon's minimum wage set to increase July 1

It is officially summer time, and what better way to celebrate warmer temperatures than a dip at one of Portland Parks & Recreation’s outdoor pools. Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over...
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon town's new homeless ordinance may not be legal, but it's been effective

Homelessness used to mainly be a problem for bigger cities. But nowadays, a mixture of high housing costs, the pandemic, and a lack of mental health services, means homeless camps are popping-up in smaller towns too. Traci Collings and her husband have lived in Seaside, on Oregon's northwest coast in...
KGW

Fireworks banned in Portland, Vancouver this Fourth of July

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't. For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.
kptv.com

New hard hats made in Wilsonville could be safety breakthrough

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Coming out of a production facility in Wilsonville, liners made with a new material could change the standard for hard hats in the construction industry. The idea for the company WaveCel is to make a safer hard hat that workers will want to use. Co-founders Dr....
WILSONVILLE, OR

