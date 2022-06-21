Cities with the most expensive homes in Portland, Oregon metro area

Prospective homebuyers are rapidly being pushed out of the housing markets, largely by mortgage interest rates that have doubled in the past six months. Numbers published Tuesday by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis showed that surging mortgage rates and rapidly increasing home values have made homes unaffordable for a growing swath of the population.
Feel like a road trip but don’t have the time or the gas money to go too far? A quick getaway just north of Vancouver, the Northern Clark County Scenic Drive takes you off of Interstate 5 and onto twisty two-lane roads through rural Washington. The 70-mile loop skirts past farmland, waterfalls, and historic sites.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
A new report from the Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies breaks down the shocking details. The report is impressive and thorough. But let's break down what you really need to know. How much money do you need to make to live in the largest cities in Maine? Let's start with Portland.
In late June of 2021, the Pacific Northwest saw a record-breaking heat wave. Nearly 100 people died throughout Oregon — the majority of them in Multnomah County — as temperatures rose well into the triple-digits and stayed there. A year later, the National Weather Service issued a special...
A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend. There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.
Ornate adornments and small, easier-to-warm rooms were allures of most upscale houses built in Portland during the Victorian era that ended in the early 1900s. One of the era’s popular architectural styles, the Queen Anne, was the romanticized American version of medieval and classic dwellings in England. The fanciful homes were often fronted by bay windows and a wraparound porch with wood spindle railings.
Government agencies solicit bids from developer that could bring 50 affordable units to town. The city of Lake Oswego agreed during a meeting Tuesday, June, 21, to sell a property on Southwest Boones Ferry Road to the Metro regional government for $2.5 million — as well as sign an intergovernmental agreement with the fellow public agency — to pave the way for affordable housing at the site.
Manchester Capital Management, a money manager that caters to wealthy families, took a hit earlier this year when it stopped making loan payments on two iconic properties in Portland, the Loyalty and Hamilton buildings, which stand side by side on Southwest 3rd Avenue. Court documents show that Three Seventeen Southwest...
It is officially summer time, and what better way to celebrate warmer temperatures than a dip at one of Portland Parks & Recreation’s outdoor pools. Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over...
It’s a foreclosure that perhaps would happen only in McMinnville. The Yamhill County sheriff’s Office will hold an auction on the courthouse steps on July 25. The property in question is not a house — it’s a derelict Boeing 747 that has been parked in the field in front of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for some eight years.
Homelessness used to mainly be a problem for bigger cities. But nowadays, a mixture of high housing costs, the pandemic, and a lack of mental health services, means homeless camps are popping-up in smaller towns too. Traci Collings and her husband have lived in Seaside, on Oregon's northwest coast in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't. For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.
As we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout the month of June, we're taking a look at one of the issues many of those in the transgender community are facing -- a need for hair removal, but a huge shortage of electrologists.
WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Coming out of a production facility in Wilsonville, liners made with a new material could change the standard for hard hats in the construction industry. The idea for the company WaveCel is to make a safer hard hat that workers will want to use. Co-founders Dr....
