COVID vaccine rollout for kids under 5 a relief for some parents

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo COVID-19 vaccines are now available to children aged...

Daily Mail

Some children arriving in primary education are unable to say their own NAMES, teachers report is set to reveal - with many not toilet trained, still eating baby food and one pupil even brought to school in a shopping trolley

Children arriving at primary schools in Britain are unable to say their own names, with many not trained and still eating baby foods, a report is set to reveal. A year-long inquiry into the state of the UK education system will reveal its results on Wednesday after finding out from dozens of headteachers, experts and leaders that early-years education is in a shocking state.
#Nbc
Daily Mail

Mother reveals how her seven-month-old daughter's seemingly normal runny nose and 'nursery' cold was the first symptom of a rare childhood blood cancer

A mother has revealed how the first symptom of her infant daughter's blood cancer was a seemingly normal runny nose and cold. Anjna Caulton, 44, from Perton, South Staffordshire, noticed her seven-month-old daughter Mia had been suffering common cold symptoms, but didn't become concerned until she found more worrying changes to the baby's body.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Kicks Out Friend for Screaming at Daughter

Would you ever let someone else yell at your child?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and for that reason, it’s not unheard of for parents to lose their tempers and raise their voices at their kids. Many parents try to avoid making this sort of reaction a common occurrence.
Boomer Magazine

Should I Intervene in My Adult Daughter’s Problem?

When she suspects that her adult daughter may once again be experiencing an eating disorder, this mom wonders if she should intervene in her adult daughter’s problem. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. My daughter is 33,...
Chip Chick

She's Not Allowing Her Stepdad To Give A Speech At Her Graduation Party And Denying Him This Moment Hurt His Feelings

A 21-year-old woman is going to be graduating from college soon, and she found out that her parents are planning a huge party for her. Her parents invited 250 people to come to her graduation party, and although she isn't all that interested in having so many people be there, she's not sure that she has a say since it's not her own money funding the party.
Gillian Sisley

Mother Begs Daughter to Not Have Another Baby

Is there such a thing as having too many children?. In general, a pregnancy announcement is happy news that most people celebrate. However, for some families, it can be a very contentious issue depending on a lot of different factors.
PopCrush

Mom Devastated 13-Year-Old Teen Daughter Hates Her Name, Wants to Change It

A frustrated mom turned to the internet for advice because her teenage daughter hates her name and wants to change it. The mom — who identified herself as Laurenw16 — shared a post on parenting forum Mumsnet about her 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth. She wrote that her daughter wants to change her name because she thinks it is "old fashioned" and not trendy amongst her age group.
