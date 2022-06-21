Cities with the most expensive homes in Corvallis metro area

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.

