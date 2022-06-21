ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities with the most expensive homes in Corvallis metro area

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 3 days ago

hh-today.com

Hanging out in center of a highway couplet

Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

And another upgrade at Burkhart Park

The addition of a “fitness court” is not the only improvement the Albany Parks and Recreation Department has in store for Burkhart Park. I reported on the planned purchase of the fitness court, a kind of outdoor gym, a couple of days ago, but I was unsure whether it would be built on the hard surface of the tennis court or somewhere else in the park.
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Brad’s Blog: A railroad history gem just a bit off Highway 20

On all of my trips on Highway 20 west to the coast and east back toward Philomath, I’ve never gotten off the main path to check out Toledo. Sure, we stopped at the Dairy Queen a couple of times over the years, but just never ventured any further south despite a particular fondness for exploring small Oregon towns — from cool-looking antique shops to museums that chronicle a town’s history.
TOLEDO, OR
KVAL

Harbor Vista Campground offers new cabin stays on the coast

FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Coast Aquarium Unveils New Attractions

Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is thrilled to announce that its new Nature Play Area, Outdoor Amphitheater, and headwaters feature are now open to the public!. These projects, alongside the construction of a new admissions annex and lobby renovations, comprise the first phase of the Aquarium’s...
NEWPORT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn County voters could ban psilocybin facilities this November

Linn County voters will have the chance this November to vote on whether they support a proposed ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers in the county under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. The Linn County Board of Commissioners decided unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, June 21 to...
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Cheers, mate! A new brewery opens Thursday in South Eugene

A restaurant from Down Under opens Thursday in South Eugene. It's called Drop Bear Brewery. Owners Lorraine and David Lehane came to Oregon from Michigan, but lived most of their lives in Australia. David Lehane told KLCC, “We retired, and this is our crazy idea of a retirement plan.”
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Weekend heat wave prompts KVAL Weather Alert Days

EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Construction throughout parts of Eugene to pause during the World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- The sights and sounds of construction around Eugene will soon go quiet for the world athletics championships. “To make sure that our roads, bike lanes, our sidewalks are open and accessible for people enjoying not only the games, but the city as a whole. So those right of way pauses for construction are happening in the university area as well as our downtown corridor,” said Brian Richardson, public affairs manager at Eugene Public Works.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany sees surge of overdose deaths

Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department. “Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Corvallis man wins Peabody Award

Ken Eklund of Corvallis, also known as "writerguy," recently won a 2022 Peabody Award for his project World Without Oil. World Without Oil is an early “serious game” in the alternate-reality game genre. Eklund created and ran the game online in 2007. "The idea/theme of World Without Oil is (currently) in the news, unfortunately," Eklund said.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Local allergy expert weighs in on extremely high pollen count

EUGENE, Ore. -- If you're sniffling and sneezing more than usual, you're not alone. Dr. Jason Friesen with Oregon Allergy Associates said that for the first time in ten years, the grass pollen count has reached the 1500s. Keep in mind that anything above 200 is considered "very high." "Now...
EUGENE, OR

