Cities with the most expensive homes in Corvallis metro area

It’s a foreclosure that perhaps would happen only in McMinnville. The Yamhill County sheriff’s Office will hold an auction on the courthouse steps on July 25. The property in question is not a house — it’s a derelict Boeing 747 that has been parked in the field in front of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for some eight years.
Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
The addition of a “fitness court” is not the only improvement the Albany Parks and Recreation Department has in store for Burkhart Park. I reported on the planned purchase of the fitness court, a kind of outdoor gym, a couple of days ago, but I was unsure whether it would be built on the hard surface of the tennis court or somewhere else in the park.
On all of my trips on Highway 20 west to the coast and east back toward Philomath, I’ve never gotten off the main path to check out Toledo. Sure, we stopped at the Dairy Queen a couple of times over the years, but just never ventured any further south despite a particular fondness for exploring small Oregon towns — from cool-looking antique shops to museums that chronicle a town’s history.
FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is thrilled to announce that its new Nature Play Area, Outdoor Amphitheater, and headwaters feature are now open to the public!. These projects, alongside the construction of a new admissions annex and lobby renovations, comprise the first phase of the Aquarium’s...
Linn County voters will have the chance this November to vote on whether they support a proposed ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers in the county under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. The Linn County Board of Commissioners decided unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, June 21 to...
A restaurant from Down Under opens Thursday in South Eugene. It's called Drop Bear Brewery. Owners Lorraine and David Lehane came to Oregon from Michigan, but lived most of their lives in Australia. David Lehane told KLCC, “We retired, and this is our crazy idea of a retirement plan.”
EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
EUGENE, Ore. -- The sights and sounds of construction around Eugene will soon go quiet for the world athletics championships. “To make sure that our roads, bike lanes, our sidewalks are open and accessible for people enjoying not only the games, but the city as a whole. So those right of way pauses for construction are happening in the university area as well as our downtown corridor,” said Brian Richardson, public affairs manager at Eugene Public Works.
Doug Sestrich’s job often depends on the ocean’s tide — and sometimes the weather. Two or three days a week, he drives miles of shoreline from Yaquina Bay to Carl Washburne State Park in an Oregon State Parks off-road vehicle looking for everything from trash, to snowy plovers to illegal activity.
MEDFORD, Ore. - A Eugene man that used to live in Southern Oregon was sentenced in federal court today for violating the Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. Darren Dennis Drake, 39, was sentenced to two years' federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department. “Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
Ken Eklund of Corvallis, also known as "writerguy," recently won a 2022 Peabody Award for his project World Without Oil. World Without Oil is an early “serious game” in the alternate-reality game genre. Eklund created and ran the game online in 2007. "The idea/theme of World Without Oil is (currently) in the news, unfortunately," Eklund said.
The Siuslaw News has reported that they will soon be returning to a weekly paper beginning in July 6th. Publisher Jenna Bartlett says the move is a consolidation to in part bring more focus to their digital media. “It’s gonna allow us to enhance our digital news on a more...
EUGENE, Ore. -- If you're sniffling and sneezing more than usual, you're not alone. Dr. Jason Friesen with Oregon Allergy Associates said that for the first time in ten years, the grass pollen count has reached the 1500s. Keep in mind that anything above 200 is considered "very high." "Now...
Comments / 0