Cities with the most expensive homes in Salem metro area

It’s a foreclosure that perhaps would happen only in McMinnville. The Yamhill County sheriff’s Office will hold an auction on the courthouse steps on July 25. The property in question is not a house — it’s a derelict Boeing 747 that has been parked in the field in front of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for some eight years.
Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
Gerald Mildner, professor emeritus at Portland State University who used to direct the school's Center for Housing, expects home values to increase, but not nearly to the tune of 12% annual increase seen in recent years.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
On all of my trips on Highway 20 west to the coast and east back toward Philomath, I’ve never gotten off the main path to check out Toledo. Sure, we stopped at the Dairy Queen a couple of times over the years, but just never ventured any further south despite a particular fondness for exploring small Oregon towns — from cool-looking antique shops to museums that chronicle a town’s history.
National grocery retailer Trader Joe’s is considering a new store in Tigard, according to city planning documents. City records show that a commercial building permit was issued on Tuesday to renovate the site of a former Albertsons at Tigard Towne Square on Southwest Durham Road and Pacific Highway. The...
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregonians will be getting a pay raise starting next month, and it’s all thanks to legislation that state lawmakers passed back in 2016. Starting July 1, if you live in Portland, the minimum wage will rise by 75 cents to $14.75 an hour. In...
Linn County voters will have the chance this November to vote on whether they support a proposed ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers in the county under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. The Linn County Board of Commissioners decided unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, June 21 to...
In late June of 2021, the Pacific Northwest saw a record-breaking heat wave. Nearly 100 people died throughout Oregon — the majority of them in Multnomah County — as temperatures rose well into the triple-digits and stayed there. A year later, the National Weather Service issued a special...
Authorities are warning people about chilly river temperatures as the heat begins to build this weekend across Oregon. After months of grey skies and rain, temperatures are forecast to reach well into the 90s. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner said a ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive...
On June 20, the political action committee Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter returned over $350,000 in contibutions from donors. including real estate developers Killian Pacific and Schnitzer Properties, among other powerhouses. Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter is the political action committee formed this spring to support a ballot initiative proposed by People...
ASTORIA, Ore. — The Buoy Beer Company is asking for help in cleaning up Pacific Northwest beaches after debris was washed down the Columbia River and out to sea during a collapse at one of their warehouses. The reward? Free beer, of course. "We appreciate the overwhelming support from...
Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway announce the annual Antique Auto Tour, to be held July 9 from Hood River to Rowena Crest in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. This is a rare opportunity for antique vehicles and their occupants to “live in the past.”. The...
The City of Salem and Willamette Riverkeeper are gearing up for a third year of targeted treatment of an aggressive, invasive water plant that had gained a stranglehold on the Willamette Slough at Minto Brown Island Park in prior years, hurting recreation opportunities and wildlife alike. Uruguayan water primrose, also...
