Salem, OR

Cities with the most expensive homes in Salem metro area

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 3 days ago

hh-today.com

Hanging out in center of a highway couplet

Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Brad’s Blog: A railroad history gem just a bit off Highway 20

On all of my trips on Highway 20 west to the coast and east back toward Philomath, I’ve never gotten off the main path to check out Toledo. Sure, we stopped at the Dairy Queen a couple of times over the years, but just never ventured any further south despite a particular fondness for exploring small Oregon towns — from cool-looking antique shops to museums that chronicle a town’s history.
TOLEDO, OR
The Oregonian

Trader Joe’s proposes new store in Tigard

National grocery retailer Trader Joe’s is considering a new store in Tigard, according to city planning documents. City records show that a commercial building permit was issued on Tuesday to renovate the site of a former Albertsons at Tigard Towne Square on Southwest Durham Road and Pacific Highway. The...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Oregon’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregonians will be getting a pay raise starting next month, and it’s all thanks to legislation that state lawmakers passed back in 2016. Starting July 1, if you live in Portland, the minimum wage will rise by 75 cents to $14.75 an hour. In...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Linn County voters could ban psilocybin facilities this November

Linn County voters will have the chance this November to vote on whether they support a proposed ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers in the county under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. The Linn County Board of Commissioners decided unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, June 21 to...
LINN COUNTY, OR
opb.org

As Oregon heads to hot weekend, officials warn of water dangers

Authorities are warning people about chilly river temperatures as the heat begins to build this weekend across Oregon. After months of grey skies and rain, temperatures are forecast to reach well into the 90s. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner said a ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter Refunds $367,000 to Donors After People for Portland Fails to Produce Ballot Initiative for November

On June 20, the political action committee Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter returned over $350,000 in contibutions from donors. including real estate developers Killian Pacific and Schnitzer Properties, among other powerhouses. Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter is the political action committee formed this spring to support a ballot initiative proposed by People...
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Annual Antique Auto Tour July 9; registration deadline June 30

Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway announce the annual Antique Auto Tour, to be held July 9 from Hood River to Rowena Crest in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. This is a rare opportunity for antique vehicles and their occupants to “live in the past.”. The...
HOOD RIVER, OR
cityofsalem.net

Willamette Slough Habitat Restoration Continues

The City of Salem and Willamette Riverkeeper are gearing up for a third year of targeted treatment of an aggressive, invasive water plant that had gained a stranglehold on the Willamette Slough at Minto Brown Island Park in prior years, hurting recreation opportunities and wildlife alike. Uruguayan water primrose, also...
SALEM, OR

