Cities with the most expensive homes in Bend metro area

Owner says the independent store is another casualty of unfair trade practices Hometown Drug in Madras will close after 25 years in business. On June 29 at 6 p.m., all calls to Hometown Drug will transfer directly to the pharmacy at the Madras Safeway a few blocks away. "I can suck air for only so long," said Hometown Drug owner and pharmacist Jeanne Mendazona. Safeway purchased the company's prescription files. The Hometown Drug store, on Northeast Oak Street, will remain vacant until it gets a tenant, which cannot be a pharmacy, according to the agreement with Safeway. The other two...

MADRAS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO