Bend, OR

Cities with the most expensive homes in Bend metro area

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.columbiagorgenews.com

The Oregonian

Oregon vacation rental manager Meredith Lodging expands with Mount Hood-area acquisition

Meredith Lodging, a vacation rental manager based in Bend, will expand into the Mount Hood region with the acquisition of a smaller firm, Mt Hood Vacation Rentals. The larger company said in a statement the deal closed in March but did not disclose the price or terms. Meredith said its portfolio now includes 1,000 vacation rentals in Oregon, Washington and California.
BEND, OR
kolomkobir.com

Camping Code Commences | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly

The City of Bend is considering creating codes to regulate unhoused campsites in the public right of ways and City property. On June 15 the Bend City Council asked the City Manager to appoint a workgroup comprised of service providers, stakeholders and people who have experienced houselessness to perform community outreach and gather input from community members.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Move, Start & Grow

(Photo | courtesy of Prineville/Crook County Economic Development) Prineville/Crook County Economic Development through Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)’s mission is to help move, start and grow traded-sector businesses to purposefully create a balanced and diverse economy both locally and region-wide. The Prineville/Crook County program was initiated in 2007, making this our 15-year anniversary in Crook County’s growing community.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

New Places on Redmond's 7th Street Corridor

How incredible is it that we live in an area that is quickly becoming populated with fun food, beverage, and venue options in a variety of neighborhoods throughout Central Oregon? Take for example, the 7th street corridor in Redmond. That area, a block off the main street through downtown, just keeps expanding its culinary repertoire. This article highlights a few of the newest additions to the neighborhood.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Madras independent pharmacy Hometown Drugs closing on June 29

One of Central Oregon’s last independent pharmacies is closings its doors at the end of the month. Hometown Drugs in Madras, owned by Jeanne and Mike Mendazona for the past 25 years, is feeling the effects of increasing fees from Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). “The Pharmacy Benefits Managers are...
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Proposed Central Oregon Villages Shelter Continues To Face Opposition

BEND, OR -- Bend City Council continues to hear concerns about a planned homeless shelter at the Desert Streams Church, near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Police Chief Jim Porter is President of the Board for Central Oregon Villages – the nonprofit proposing the shelter. He says he understands...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Water company sues Bend newspaper to keep its biggest consumers a secret

A water supplier in Central Oregon has taken a newspaper to court rather than disclose the addresses of its top water users. This month Avion Water filed a lawsuit against the Source Weekly after the alt-weekly based in Bend made a public records request for consumer information. The water company maintains that information is private.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Hometown Drug to close

Owner says the independent store is another casualty of unfair trade practices Hometown Drug in Madras will close after 25 years in business. On June 29 at 6 p.m., all calls to Hometown Drug will transfer directly to the pharmacy at the Madras Safeway a few blocks away. "I can suck air for only so long," said Hometown Drug owner and pharmacist Jeanne Mendazona. Safeway purchased the company's prescription files. The Hometown Drug store, on Northeast Oak Street, will remain vacant until it gets a tenant, which cannot be a pharmacy, according to the agreement with Safeway. The other two...
MADRAS, OR
The Oregonian

Gambler 500 — ‘Mad Max mixed with doing good’ — draws thousands to Redmond

“Burning Man meets Thunderdome,” said Justin Wiezorek of Woodburn. “Mad Max mixed with doing good,” offered Joe Guenther of Hood River. “It’s an enigma wrapped inside a mystery,” said Jut McDaniels of Bend before offering a more tangible definition. “It’s going out into the woods, cleaning up all the trash that other people leave behind, having fun and building a community out of it.”
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Broken Water Line Floods Greenwood

BEND, OR -- Crews installing a new pedestrian island on Greenwood at 6th Street hit a waterline Tuesday afternoon, causing big backups in the area. Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction for a while, then directed through with a flagger while it was repaired. The Oregon Department...
BEND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Oregon Heritage Commission awards grants to museum projects

SALEM — The Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $75,722 in grants to 12 museums throughout the state. Included in those awards are the Dufur Historical Society and Living History Museum in Wasco County, to re-roof the Schreiber log cabin, and the Museum at Warm Springs in Jefferson County, to develop and install a multi-faceted, multimedia exhibit that features firsthand accounts and personal stories about the culturally significant places and experiences of Indigenous people from the Columbia River system.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

The Dalles Library sees growth with hybrid programs

Staffing at The Dalles/Wasco County Public Library has been a challenge, but summer programs will be getting under way in June and the library’s mix of virtual and in-person programing is working well, Librarian Jeff Wavrunek told the Wasco County Board of Commissioners in early June. “It’s been a...
THE DALLES, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Jefferson County Chinese drug cartel did multi-million dollar business

Marijuana confiscated in drug raid had estimated street value of $25 million Measuring the contraband recovered from the six-location drug bust last week, law enforcement now has a better idea of the size of the illicit drug operation going on in Jefferson County. Officers confiscated eight tons of processed marijuana and 17,704 plants with an estimated street value of $25 million during a June 14 multi-location raid. Multi-million dollar operation Investigators noted the group harvested every three to four months, putting potential gross income at between $75 and $100 million a year. Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, director of the Central Oregon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Wolves in the Metolius Basin

A few years back, people were fascinated by the wanderings of OR-7, a radio-tagged gray wolf that traveled from Northeast Oregon into California and back again. It was believed OR-7 was looking for a mate. Now there are confirmed reports of wolves lingering in the Metolius River basin near Camp...
METOLIUS, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland-To-Bend District Race Could Lead To Control Of Congress

The control of the U.S. Congress could hinge on the Portland-to-Bend district race. Democrats hold a 220-209 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, with six vacancies. All 435 seats are on the November ballot, with Republicans needing to pick up only five seats to take control. The newly realigned 5th Congressional District stretches from Portland, across the Cascades, to Bend.
PORTLAND, OR

