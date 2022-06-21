ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC taxi jumps curb leaving 6 injured, 3 critically

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn New York City, a taxi hit a cyclist then swerved onto a...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Hidden cameras installed on dozens of subway cars, MTA says

NEW YORK - Dozens of New York City subway cars are being equipped with hidden cameras in an MTA pilot program aimed at helping police solve crimes. Thursday, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked riders what they think about the new technology on trains. Hidden surveillance cameras are operating in more than 60 subway cars throughout the system. The MTA calls them weapons in the fight against crime. MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said he's confident the footage they capture will help officers solve crimes that occur on trains."We wanted to take the next step to have the insides of actual subway cars camera equipped,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Daily News

Woman fatally struck by driver as she tries to cross Brooklyn street, friends and family mourn ‘life cut too short’

A woman killed by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street after working a late shift was on her way to catch a bus because the Lyft and Uber rides she used to take had become too expensive, a co-worker said Wednesday. Vorda Begum, 25, was crossing Flatlands Ave. near Ralph Ave. in Flatlands when she was hit by the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#Accident
PIX11

New Jersey cops break up vacant building party, detain dozens

WAYNE, N.J. — Police broke up an illegal party inside a vacant commercial building in Wayne, detaining dozens of revelers including a suspect in a previous robbery, authorities said Thursday. Cops learned on June 18 that the bash was being promoted on social media and was set to go down late that night, with as […]
WAYNE, NJ
PIX11

Man stalked MTA subway worker in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker feared for her safety after a man repeatedly stalked her while she worked in the subway, police said. The 33-year-old MTA employee at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man intentionally showed up where she worked on several occasions between April 3 and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks help finding girl, 15, missing for more than a week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Manhattan girl who has been missing for more than a week. Alexandra Labour-Roman, of Harlem, was last seen around 8:15 a.m. June 14 at Kipp NYC College Prep High School on East 144th Street in the Bronx, authorities said. The NYPD […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen slashed unprovoked aboard Bronx train, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said. The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Tweaks New Subway Patrol Plan After Cop Is Attacked on Day 1

New York City is revising its single NYPD patrol plan for the subway system following an attack on an officer deployed as part of the initiative that just rolled out this week, police officials confirmed Wednesday. Mayor Eric Adams had announced the rollout just a day ago, saying he conducted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98online.com

New York City destroys nearly 100 ‘destructive’ and ‘dangerous’ dirt bikes

(NYPost) City officials crushed nearly 100 dirt bikes Tuesday, with Mayor Eric Adams saying he’s determined to eradicate the menacing vehicles from local streets. In all, 92 of the illegal rides were pulverized under a bulldozer at the Erie Basin Auto Pound off Gowanus Bay in Brooklyn — as Adams vowed to continue City Hall’s war on the unauthorized recreational machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy