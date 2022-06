Mayra Flores and Michelle Vallejo are both products of South Texas. Flores emigrated with her parents from Mexico when she was six years old. She remembers the excitement she felt when she told her classmates that she was going al otro lado, to the other side. Her early experiences of Texas were defined by grueling work. Her parents followed onion and cotton harvests across the American South, laboring in the fields with young Mayra by their side. Vallejo also comes from a family that includes many farmworkers, and her parents also emigrated from northern Mexico for a new life in South Texas. She grew up helping them manage Pulga Los Portales, a flea market in Alton, just outside McAllen.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO