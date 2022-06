Jefferson County Treasurer Bob Watt has announced that the 2022 Mobile Home property tax bills will be mailed June 27, 2022. The due date for 2022 mobile home taxes is August 26, 2022. This is about six weeks earlier than last year, and is a continuation of our effort to bill taxes on time. Payments made after the due date are subject to a late payment fee of $25 per month up to a maximum penalty of $100. If you own a mobile home, and do not receive a tax bill, please contact the Jefferson County Treasurer’s office at 618-244-8010. Taxpayers can also locate a copy of tax bills online at bbamsoft.com/Jefferson.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO