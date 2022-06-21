ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

PUNXSUTAWNEY VFW SITE OF FRIDAY BLOOD DRIVE

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 3 days ago

This Friday the American Red Cross will...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpxz1041fm.com

TRUCKS COLLIDE IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

The Punxsutawney Spirit reports a Ford pickup truck collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer yesterday afternoon around 3:15 on Route 436, South Main Street, in Young Township. The published article cites reports from the scene where all three Punxsutawney VFD’s responded with the Pennsylvania State Police and Jefferson County EMS.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wdadradio.com

MULTIPLE CREWS CALLED OUT FOR FIRE AT LUMBER YARD IN NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

No injuries were reported by fire crews after a fire at a lumber yard this morning in Northern Indiana County. (Photo courtesy Marion Center Fire Department) Indiana County 911 reported that the Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Perry Township fire departments were initially dispatched at 11:24 PM to Robert Pearce and Sons Lumber yard at 7416 Route 210 in North Mahoning Township. Rural Valley, Punxsutawney and Lindsey fire departments were dispatched later on to assist, and Clymer, Indiana and Commodore fire departments were summoned to provide standby coverage.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ebensburg Wheels and Wings 2022 kicking off

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 18th annual Wheels and Wings kicks off Thursday in downtown Ebensburg, the same day that Johnstown’s annual Thunder in the Valley begins. On June 23 from 5 to 10 p.m., head to downtown Ebensburg for the annual Wheels and Wings. There will be live entertainment by Giants of Science, […]
EBENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punxsutawney, PA
Society
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
wpxz1041fm.com

BROOKVILLE POLICE HELP DISTRESSED MAN WITH WEAPON

The Brookville Borough Police recently helped a person with a weapon who expressed suicidal intentions surrender without incident. On June 18th around 10 in the morning the Brookville PD responded to the area of Euclid Avenue for a report of a man in distress with a weapon. After an hour of negotiations the man surrendered his weapon and himself.
BROOKVILLE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

ELK RUN VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY TO HOLD 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company celebrates its 100th anniversary at the firehall. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports it all kicks off this Friday at 6 pm with carnival rides for the kids and several fire trucks on display including antique ones. The event continues on Saturday, according to the published report, with free hot dogs and a drink from 11 am to 1 pm, and free activities for children, including touch a truck.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer saves boy and father from flooded river in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Blood#Vfw#Punxsutawney Vfw Site Of
WTAJ

Sykesville AG & Youth fair underway in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Sykesville AG and Youth fair is packing a punch with a full schedule of events planned for this week. From now until Saturday, June 25, the fairgrounds will feature various rides, games, food and live entertainment. Gates open at 3 p.m. and admission is $10 per person. Admission includes […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure to take place on US 119 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be a road closure on US 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing. Starting July 15, Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing until July 18, which means that Hampton Avenue will be closed between […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 24-26

The SummerSounds concert series will welcome Pittsburgh-based soul singer Billy Price for a show at 7 p.m. today in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. A regular on area music stages, Price received a Legends of Pittsburgh Rock ’N Roll Award in 2016. His 2015 recording with Otis Clay, “This Time for Real,” received a 2016 Blues Music Award in the category of Soul Blues Album. His 2018 album, “Reckoning,” also was nominated for a BMA in the same category.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire crews swift to clear coal truck rollover in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteer Fire Departments were quick to the scene of a coal truck rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened June 21 when a tri-axle carrying coal was traveling on Clearfield Curwensville Highway in Lawrence Township. The truck struck two vehicles and left the roadway only to roll over the guardrail […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Aldi grocery store in Monroeville celebrates grand opening

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville has a new grocery store. New Aldi store: Click the video player above to watch the report. Aldi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome shoppers to its newest location Thursday morning. The store is on William Penn Highway, between Duff Road and Miracle Mile Shopping...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Hit & run sends one to hospital in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after Altoona Police say a hit & run sent a bicyclist to the hospital. Just before 4 p.m., an adult male was struck by a vehicle after he ran a stop sign on his bike at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and First Street, according to Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crash near Mt. Pleasant sends driver to hospital

The male driver of a car involved in a one-vehicle crash along Route 31 was flown to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh late Wednesday, according to state police at Greensburg. The Honda Accord veered off the westbound lane of Route 31 after 9 p.m. and hit a tree along Laurelwood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Thunder in the Valley 2022 Schedule

CAMBRIA COUN TY, Pa. (WJAC) — The annual motorcycle rally 'Thunder in the Valley' is just about here for Johnstown. While many locals are preparing their eardrums for the rumbling of engines this weekend, others are traveling across the region to experience the "vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers." These will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park. Below is a list of the events and their times.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy