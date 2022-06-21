PUNXSUTAWNEY VFW SITE OF FRIDAY BLOOD DRIVE

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO