The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company celebrates its 100th anniversary at the firehall. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports it all kicks off this Friday at 6 pm with carnival rides for the kids and several fire trucks on display including antique ones. The event continues on Saturday, according to the published report, with free hot dogs and a drink from 11 am to 1 pm, and free activities for children, including touch a truck.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO