Named Garden & Gun Magazine's Best Bloody Mary in the South, this fine-dining restaurant was established in 1996 by Linda and Hugh Lockman. It is consistently recognized as one of Hilton Head Island’s best kept secrets and offers one of the best sunset and water views on HHI. Located at the Hilton Head Harbor Marina on the Intracoastal Waterway and overlooking Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO