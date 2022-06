The Brookville Borough Police tracked down a hit and run following a single-vehicle crash. The PD were dispatched just after midnight on June 16th to Euclid Avenue for a vehicle that sheared off a utility pole and damaging a house where the line connected and left the scene. Authorities were able to follow the leaking fluids from the vehicle to a residence along Hastings Street where it was found. The driver was not injured; however, several citations were issued including failure to report an accident.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO