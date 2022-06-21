ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Miami

By NORML
communitynewspapers.com
 2 days ago

DEA Reports Significant Uptick in Marijuana-Related Seizures, Arrests. When E. H. Reynolds arrived in Miami in 1910 the business world...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

communitynewspapers.com

The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Paule Villard will host the Senior Father's Day Brunch

The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Paule Villard will host the Senior Father’s Day Brunch on Friday, June 24th, 2022. The brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marjorie and William McDonald Center (located at 17051 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162). The Senior Father’s Day Brunch will recognize local North Miami Beach fathers and attendees who may be celebrating a birthday this month. During the event, guests will enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. Fitness guru Coach D will lead a fun exercise class and share nutritional facts to make sure guests maintain a healthy lifestyle. Throughout the afternoon, guests will also have the chance to enter raffles and win various prizes. “This special rendition of our monthly Senior Luncheon will honor those fathers who have made an impact on the lives of their children. In honor of Father’s Day, we must continue to value their endless wisdom and unconditional love” said Commissioner Paule Villard. This event is free and open to the community. The Senior Father’s Day Brunch is sponsored by community partners Primary Medical Care Center and Chen Senior Medical Center. For event inquiries, contact the Public Affairs Department at 305-948-2957. To request an interview with Commissioner Paule Villard, email Susset Cabrera at susset.cabrera@citynmb.com.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

It's Shakespeare as You've Never Seen It! 'Merchants of Venice' Play Written and Directed by Darius V. Daughtry Features an All -Black Cast and Costumes by the Miami Fashion Institute

You may be familiar with William Shakespeare’s Play The Merchant of Venice. It’s a 16thcentury play in which a merchant in Venice named Antonio defaults on a large loan provided by a Jewish moneylender, Shylock. It is believed to have been written between 1596 and 1599. Grace Arts, FL. a Florida Non-Profit theater company, has assembled a talented cast of young performers to tell this Shakespearean Classic in a uniquely adapted fashion featuring costume designs by Miami’s Fashion Institute and talented South Florida actors of color.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Parking Authority Wins International Parking & Mobility Institute Award of Excellence in Innovation in a Mobility, Transportation or Parking Program

Miami Parking Authority (MPA) was recognized by the International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) with an Award of Excellence in Innovation in a Mobility, Transportation of Parking category for Freeflow parking at LoanDepot Park. IPMI Awards of Excellence showcase outstanding parking and transportation facilities and innovative programs to further the parking, transportation, and mobility industry. Entries are reviewed by expert judges from every segment of the parking, mobility, and transportation industry and ranked across a broad spectrum of criteria.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables Bar and Rotary hold joint mixer

Lawyers, judges and community leaders gathered at Zitz Sum on June 8 for the monthly joint mixer and mini fundraiser for the Coral Gables Bar Association and the Rotary Club of Coral Gables. Enjoying the affair are (l-r) Rotary past presidents Walter Alvarez and Kelly Garces with Coral Gables attorneys PJ Mitchell and Jerry Kavulich.
CORAL GABLES, FL

