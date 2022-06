Mequon, Wisconsin – The Chinooks have been on another level the past couple of games, and their strong play continued against the Green Bay Rockers. The weather had an impact at Moonlight Graham Field. Strong winds, lightning, and some rain caused an early end to the game after seven innings. In the first game of the series against the Rockers, the Chinooks looked unstoppable with their three phases clicking on all cylinders.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO