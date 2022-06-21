ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Oregon's Successful COVID Response, Shooting Causes Pride Panic, and It's Officially Summer

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Good morning, Portland and happy...

opb.org

Oregon wastewater data shows far more people have COVID than is apparent through testing

Last month, a new COVID-19 variant from the omicron family spread across Oregon, causing a seventh wave of infections. On paper, this seventh wave hasn’t looked particularly impressive, peaking in late May at about 1,500 new cases reported per day. But data from sewage samples collected at wastewater treatment plants across the state suggests that the BA2 omicron variant is silently causing far more infections than are showing up in state testing tallies.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting's RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
KATU.com

Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Driver Shortages Lead to Bus Route Cuts, DOJ Subpoenas Fake Electors, and City Settles with Twerker (Twerkist?)

GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First things first......
PORTLAND, OR
Outdoor Life

Dead Grizzly Mysteriously Washes Ashore on Washington State Beach

The last thing anyone expected to find along the shores of a Washington State beach was a dead grizzly bear, but that’s exactly what happened. Whatcom County beachgoers reported the dead bear on June 16 to wildlife officials, who were so surprised by the discovery that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife game warden Dave Jones went to the beach to check it out himself, according to The Bellingham Herald.
WASHINGTON STATE
Eater

Where to Find Worth-the-Drive Marionberry Pie All Over Oregon

In the 1940s, Oregon State University agricultural scientist George F. Waldo crossed a Chehalem blackberry and an Olallie berry to create the marionberry, named for the nearby Oregon county. Somewhere between a loganberry and a blackberry, the marionberry has a captivating depth of flavor unlike the average farmers market blackberry, making it one of Oregon’s prized summer treats. Year round, marionberries are spotted on menus around the state: as a jam served with breakfast toast, as a compote swirled within a craggy coffeeshop scone, as a syrup poured over fancy brunch pancakes. However, marionberry pie is one of those high-summer treats locals and tourists fawn over, stopping in roadside country stores and twee bakeries for a slice — or maybe a whole frozen pie to bake when the mood strikes.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over its new rules designed to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. Three groups - Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest & Industries Council - filed an injunction earlier this month hoping to stop the state from enforcing the rules. They argue several provisions are too vague to be fairly enforced and that the state’s workplace safety agency overstepped its authority.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: City to Remove Deposit Protections, Trump Election Pressure Led to Home Harassment, and Trimet's Service Shortage Continues

Good Afternoon, Portland! Fire in the...
PORTLAND, OR

