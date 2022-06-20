Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland honorable mention on all-state team, Emma Nottestad conference pitcher of the year, Kate Downing, Audrianne Kieler, Hannah Larson and Kayla Roidt earn conference honors

Sophomore infielder Saveea Freeland led the Cambridge softball team in off-season awards with six Blue Jays earning all-conference honors.

Freeland earned honorable mention on the All-State team, a first team selection on the All-District team and was first team on the Capitol-South All-Conference team. Freeland batted .448 in conference play, hitting five triples, recording six doubles and stealing 17 bases.

“She was our best hitter overall, not just in conference. In those championship games we were playing in the playoffs, she came up with some big hits and had some unbelievable defense,” said Cambridge head coach Dean Freeland.

Senior pitcher Emma Nottestad earned Capitol-South “Pitcher of the Year” honors, along with a first team all-conference selection. Nottestad was an honorable mention on the All-District team, going 13-6 in 126 innings with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 94 batters. At the plate, Nottestad hit two home runs on a .315 batting average on the season.

“She was our team MVP on the year, mainly because she kept us in every game. She kept every game close where we always had a chance,” said Freeland.

Senior infielder Kate Downing earned a first team all-conference selection. Downing hit .385 with five doubles and drove in 11 RBIs for the year.

“She came up with some clutch hits and defensively, the best first baseman I’ve ever had. She saved so many errors and tough balls with the way she plays first base,” said Freeland.

Senior infielder Audrianne Kieler finished on the second team, batting .310 on the season.

“Double A is a senior, all-conference last year and does a nice job for us at third base,” said Freeland.

Junior catcher Kayla Roidt took second team all-conference honors. Roidt batted .468 in conference and finished the year with 14 RBIs.

“I consider catcher the second-most important position on the field because if you don’t have a catcher that can block, receive and stop things from getting away, your life can be miserable as a coach. She’s done such a good job at catcher,” said Freeland.

Junior outfielder Hannah Larson batted .550 in conference play, belting two homers and hitting two triples.

“In conference, she just ate up Belleville and Wisconsin Heights. She had two home runs and two triples, just against those two teams,” said Freeland.