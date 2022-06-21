ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Two FDNY Ambulances Collide Answering Call; Four EMTs Suffer Minor Injuries

firefighternation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo ambulances collided head-on Monday at 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near...

www.firefighternation.com

CBS New York

Transit officer assaulted on first day of solo patrols

NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols. Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers. Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way.""Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety...
Crime & Safety
City
County
Accidents
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
PIX11

Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
PIX11

Man stalked MTA subway worker in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker feared for her safety after a man repeatedly stalked her while she worked in the subway, police said. The 33-year-old MTA employee at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man intentionally showed up where she worked on several occasions between April 3 and […]
PIX11

NYPD seeks help finding girl, 15, missing for more than a week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Manhattan girl who has been missing for more than a week. Alexandra Labour-Roman, of Harlem, was last seen around 8:15 a.m. June 14 at Kipp NYC College Prep High School on East 144th Street in the Bronx, authorities said. The NYPD […]
PIX11

Man shot several times in Bronx scooter drive-by: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was struck in the chest several times June 13 after a scooter-riding suspect fired in front of a Bronx business, police said Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was standing on Lafayette Avenue with other people when two suspects drove up. One of those suspects fired multiple times, police said, […]
PIX11

Two men wounded in shooting at Bronx public housing complex

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police. The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday. One victim was shot […]
PIX11

Man dies days after compassionate release from NYC DOC custody

THE BRONX (PIX11) — While eight detainees have died in Department of Correction custody so far this year, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said. Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was […]
PIX11

Man stabbed in group attack in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men along West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. […]
PIX11

Detainees die 2 days in a row while in NYC DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, a detainee died while in Department of Correction custody in New York City, officials said. The individual died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. It marks the eighth custody death of 2022. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno […]

