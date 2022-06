DECATUR — Shyann Foster was just 16 weeks pregnant with her unborn child when she was shot to death in front of her three young children in May. Foster, 25, was also likely in close proximity to her killer when she was killed on May 9 in her home on the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove in Decatur, a coroner’s jury heard on Wednesday.

