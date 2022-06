Two groups of abortion rights advocates took to the streets and blockaded intersections in front of the Supreme Court on Monday ahead of the historic ruling on Roe v Wade. Video footage showed protesters carrying signs that expressed their disagreement with a leaked draft of an opinion from the high court last month, which signalled its position to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that has provided people with the right to a safe abortion for nearly half a century.Street closures were in effect around the Washington, DC, building where judges are expected to issue opinions on...

