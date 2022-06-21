Brooks Koepka is the latest boring golfer to reportedly leave for LIV Golf

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

The 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline Country Club was one of the greatest U.S. Opens in golf history that had a thrilling finish on a legendary course and it all instantly made us remember why we love this beautiful game so much.

Well, that tournament is over and we’re now back to the drama-filled days of players leaving the PGA Tour to play in the LIV Golf tour, which is fueled by dirty money of killers and has the least meaningful sporting events that you could ever watch (on YouTube, no less).

Now it looks like another “big name” is jumping ship as reports Tuesday morning have Brooks Koepka making the move to LIV. You remember Brooks, right? He’s the guy who was complaining last week about the media having the gall to ask questions about LIV Golf during U.S. Open week. He even said the media was putting a black cloud over the event, which was never even close to being true. Oh, and his younger brother, Chase, is on the LIV tour and played in the first event so of course Brooks was going to be asked about it.

I say “big name” in quotes because Koepka is a technically a big name and has won four majors but he’s just like a Dustin Johnson – a boring player who has a bunch of wins but has recently been rather mediocre and largely irrelevant. This year at the majors he’s missed the cut at the Masters and finished 55th in both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Those aren’t great results but they are perfect for LIV Golf.

The man who has said in the past that he only practices leading up to major championships is now reportedly going to play on a tour that has 3-day events with no cuts where everyone gets a lot of money and nothing means anything. It’s all just one big money grab while while helping a murderous government improve its horrific image.

Good times.

Brooks has long made it known that he barely likes professional golf. He has bragged about how little he practices and how much he only cares about major championships. So, he’s a perfect fit for this new empty league. He should be the spokesman for it – “If you don’t care about anything but yourself, come and LIV!” would be a perfect tagline.

LIV now has guys like DJ, Bryson DeChambeau (who hits the ball a long ways and loves himself a lot) Phil Mickelson (who is old and bad at golf right now), and Koepka. While those are household names, I don’t know how anyone is intrigued to see what any of them can do in tournaments that only mean something to the players’ bank accounts.

Oh, and spare me with the “growing the game” narrative. Next week’s LIV event is in… Portland. People in Oregon know about golf.

It’s gonna be another interesting/frustrating/maddening week in professional golf with likely some other soulless golfers making the jump to LIV.

Stay tuned.

