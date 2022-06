PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A top Philadelphia elections official told a House subcommittee that disinformation about elections has consequences for the security of elections and elections officials. Lisa Deeley is chair of the three-member commission that oversees elections in Philadelphia. In 2020, the city was the subject of false claims of ballot fraud. Deeley said it was those claims that prompted two men to drive from Virginia to Philadelphia with weapons and ammunition before they were arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. “We had metal detectors,” Deeley said. “It was a scene we’ve never seen before in elections in Philadelphia. In addition to that, myself and my other two commissioners had police protection during that time.” Deeley said there was no fraud and the election was not stolen. The two suspects face trial in October.

