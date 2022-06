NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans native and Dillard alumni won 2 awards for his documentary Katrina Babies at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Edward Buckles won the Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director and the festival's first ever Human/Nature Award. Katrina Babies is a project that is bringing attention to an important topic. It's an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO