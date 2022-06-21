ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Hammond metro area

 3 days ago

theadvocate.com

See what's under construction at Airline Highway and Evangeline Street

A 76 Petroleum gas station is under construction at Airline Highway and Evangeline Street in north Baton Rouge. The nearly 3,900-square-foot store will include a small kitchen that will serve breakfast and lunch items, along with offering convenience store staples. John Barry, of Velvet Pines Developers, the Mandeville-based general contractor that is building the station, said the building at 6556 Airline should be completed by late September-early October.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston man is curator of local nostalgia

The loud buzz of neon is the first thing you hear when walking into Mister Jim's garage, but what you see is much more overpowering. Mister Jim's private collection is three decades in the making—a combination of memorabilia from national brands and local nostalgia. "Of course we have the...
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

ROAD CLOSED: Trust the road closure signs, if not, it’ll cost you $1

LORANGER, La. (BRPROUD) — A Loranger man says a road closure has caused an increase of vehicles turning around in his driveway — but at a fair cost!. Highway 40 in Loranger is currently closed due to a culvert replacement. However, there are multiple signs announcing the road closure, but some drivers refuse to pay attention.
LORANGER, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension; Western Orleans HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values in excess of 112 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 108 and 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana that are generally along the I-10 and I-12 corridors. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy cancels planned outages in Uptown, Mid-City because of heat

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has canceled planned outages scheduled for this week due to the extreme heat. According to Entergy, there were outages planned this week for people in Uptown and Mid-City. The outages would have affected 865 customers, but the utility has canceled those outages so...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox40jackson.com

Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Best Colleges in Louisiana in 2022

This is one of the best-known higher education institutions in Louisiana. Being the states flagship institution, it attracts thousands of applicants each year, and only the best make it here. It ranks 153rd nationally, and its famous alumni include some serious names in all possible pheres in the US and globally.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

One Killed In Perkins Rd. Shooting Thursday

One person is dead after a car wash shooting in Baton Rouge. Police say someone opened fire outside a Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Rd. early this afternoon. The victim's body was discovered at the car vacuums. No arrests have been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

The St. Tammany Parish Library System has announced a new service that provides access to the internet at the Covington, Mandeville and Slidell branches. Two workstations will be available at each location. The service is free with the exception of a $0.10 per page printing charge. Patrons under the age of 10 must be supervised at all times by a parent or legal guardian, while using the workstations. Downloading is not permitted at the workstations where there is no limited access to the website. No email accounts are available through the library system. Library patrons may request use of the internet in advance, by phone or in person. Usage is limited to one hour.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Black children are drowning at higher rates than white children; Here’s why

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Every day there are nearly 10 accidental drownings in the U.S., according to the CDC. That’s 3,500 people every year who die in water. Within these numbers is a startling fact: the fatal drowning rate of Black children is three times higher than white children.

