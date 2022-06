AMES, Iowa – Sarah Merrifield has been hired to fill a regional director position with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Beginning July 18, Merrifield will serve as director for Region 4, covering Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Mitchell and Worth counties. As regional director, she supervises county directors and provides guidance to county extension councils. Currently, she serves as regional director for the counties of Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago and Wright. Previously, she served as director of the Charles City Foster Grandparent Program. In other ISU Extension and Outreach roles, she worked as the Chickasaw County director and the youth and family outreach coordinator in Bremer County.

AMES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO