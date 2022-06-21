ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Kodak launches three ring lights that'll improve your selfies and zoom calls

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Kodak has just launched three new ring lights that are designed to help you look more professional in conference calls by sharpening and brightening your appearance.

When the pandemic hit, the way people worked completely changed. There was no commuting, everyone who could work from home did and zoom calls became the new way to meet. Unfortunately not everyone has a perfectly lit work home working space, so the best ring lights became massively popular. They’re relatively cheap, don’t take up a lot of space and are perfect for adding that little bit of extra light.

Kodak is best known for making some of the best 35mm film along with some of the best disposable cameras , and it feels like a wise move to branch out into this market with so many content creators, influencers and people working from home. There are three different styles to choose from: a 10-inch premium ring light for those who want the best quality possible, a 10-inch desktop ring light, and a 4-inch ring light that can attach to your smartphone.

The Kodak Ring Light 10" can be used with a smartphone, compact or mirrorless camera, and small DSLRs. You can adjust the brightness, color balance and height of the stand, and it packs down into a handy travel case. Likewise the Kodak Desk Ring Light 10" is also fully adjustable and has a tilting head, so you can position it at the perfect angle.

If you make TikTok videos, Instagram Reels or just want to take better quality selfies, the Kodak Ring Light Mini 4" is a pocket-sized light that attaches directly to your phone. It’s easy to use, can be attached to most smartphones, iPads or tablets, and has an impressive 90-minute battery life. It's perfect for traveling and keeping on you at all times, as you never know when a photo opportunity might arise.

Prices start at $29.99 / £24.90 (approximately AU$43.12) for the mini, $44.99 / £34.90 ($AU64.69) for the 10-inch desk light and $119.99 / £99.90 ($172.53) for the premium 10-inch ring light – although it's currently 50% off on Amazon.com .

Read more:

Best cameras for vlogging
Best cameras for YouTube
Best camera phones

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kodak#Selfies#Smartphone#Commuting#Tiktok
pymnts

Is the Metaverse Just the Web Wearing 3D Glasses?

There’s a huge amount of hype, and increasingly, money, being poured into “the metaverse” by some of the largest companies in the world as well as small tech firms that hope to join their ranks by building an immersive virtual reality in which people can socialize, find entertainment and buy stuff.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

A Google Engineer Claimed His A.I. Was Alive. It Was Just Working as Intended

Artificial intelligence chatbots are getting smarter, which is good news for businesses, despite some alarming-sounding claims. Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines over the weekend when he went public with claims that the company's machine learning-powered chatbot model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and alive, with the intelligence of a child around 7 or 8 years old. In a Washington Post article, Lemoine said that he became convinced of LaMDA's sentience after the model began expressing fears, including a "very deep fear of being turned off." Soon after Lemoine shared his findings publicly, Google announced that he had been placed on paid leave.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Camera World

B&H launches Mega Deal Zone with time-limited photo deals lasting up to 64 hours

Grab some amazing deals in the 64 hour time-limited Mega Deal Zone from B&H - hurry while they last!. B&H has extended the companies time-limited offers with the new Mega Deal Zone (opens in new tab) that sees deals on photography equipment, video gear, and everything in between. These deals are normally active for 24 hours until they either disappear or the discounts are reduced.
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

You Can't Tweet With Us: How to Create a Private Twitter Circle

Have some hot takes you'd rather not blast out to the entire internet? With a Twitter Circle, you can restrict certain posts to a group of trusted followers. With Circles, Twitter takes a page from Instagram's Close Friends feature (not to mention Google+) to allow you to tweet to a select group of followers. As Twitter describes it: "Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked." Here's how to circle up on Twitter.
INTERNET
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
knowtechie.com

WhatsApp now lets you hide profile pictures and online status

WhatsApp has recently added a new privacy feature that gives users more control over the content that they share with other users on the platform. The new privacy control lets users hide their profile pictures and online status from specific contacts. The Meta-owned platform announced these changes in a tweet...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Meta is now making Facebook and Instagram content monetization better than ever

If you've been thinking about making content on Facebook and Instagram and trying to monetize it, now is as best a time to do just that as ever. Mark Zuckerberg has just announced in a Facebook post about some improvements for creators on Facebook and Instagram coming pretty soon. Let's see what does will be.
INTERNET
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy