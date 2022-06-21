Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big push to address food insecurity in Chicago.Aldermen are calling the exodus of certain stores in their neighborhoods discriminatory. They are now coming together to demand solutions.CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how ultimately, neighbors are the ones who are suffering. When grocery stores close on the South Side, community-led markets like on in Englewood become essential. "It's just important for people to know there are places like this to use your LINK card." The sudden shuttering of ALDI in Auburn Gresham leaves community outreach worker Elida Benavides baffled. "Where do we go? The groceries are so...

