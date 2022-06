Justine Musk is supporting her children as one of her 18-year-olds said she no longer wishes to be related to father Elon Musk. In an April 18 petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court shortly after her birthday, one of the Tesla CEO's twins asked to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson (the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson). Additionally, the teenager is seeking recognition of her gender as female and the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO