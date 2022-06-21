Workshop brings community members together to grow local creative economy

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports his office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists Deputy Brad Mink and Lt. Chris Edwards showed a motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. 25 and a tractor-trailer collided in the southbound lane as the tractor trailer pulled onto U.S. 25 going south from a business parking. The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Edward Markham of East Bernstadt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. The truck driver, 63-year-old John Davis of London, was uninjured. Laurel Sheriff’s deputies assisting at the scene included: Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Marcus Stigall, Deputy Bobby Jones, and Deputy Josh Velasco. Other agencies assisting included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner’s office, and Kentucky State Police KVE. The investigation is continuing by the case officer Deputy Brad Mink.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO