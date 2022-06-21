ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Cities with the most expensive homes in Hot Springs metro area

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

Priority1 doubles footprint in downtown Little Rock’s Lyon Building

Little Rock-based Priority1 Inc. has signed a long-term lease to occupy the seventh floor of downtown Little Rock’s 130,000-square-foot Lyon Building at 401 W. Capitol Ave. Lease terms were not disclosed. Priority1 offers third-party logistics services including truckload, less-than-truckload and warehousing solutions. Priority1 originally leased 18,874 square feet on...
Delia De Los Reyes Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Delia De Los Reyes, a nurse manager on 4E in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. Delia was nominated for her tireless efforts to develop a collaborative and engaging culture on her unit all while working selflessly to celebrate and support our coworkers throughout the hospital.
Hot Springs Arkansas Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you are wondering what restaurants in Hot Springs, Arkansas are open on Thanksgiving, read on. In this article we’ll go over several popular options, including Cracker Barrel, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shoney’s and Hard Rock Cafe. We’ll also give you a list of some of the other hot springs restaurants open on Thanksgiving. You can visit any of these restaurants on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
It’s been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain: Here’s why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of Thursday, it has been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain. The last rainfall measured was on June 10th with just over half an inch collected. While there have been a few pop-up shower across the natural state in the last two weeks, most areas have remained completely dry while temperatures have sweltered.
This "Triple Zero" American diamond is so perfect that most jewelers will never see one in their lifetime

Photo by Gemsphoto; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Some diamonds are considered to be one in a billion. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is one of them. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is an internally flawless and colorless diamond that is rated triple zero according to the American Gem Society (AGS). It is also considered to be the world's perfect diamond.
The Nearest Airport to Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you are planning a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, you can fly into the Memorial Field Airport. This airport is located just three miles outside the city, in Garland County. The airport serves both Hot Springs and the nearby Hot Springs National Park. Regardless of which one you choose, you’ll be in a great location for your getaway. Getting to Hot Springs is easy when you know where to go!
Cabins on Lake Hamilton Near Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you want to spend your vacation near the beautiful waters of Lake Hamilton, then look for cabins that are just a few miles away. There are a variety of options for your getaway, but if you want to get away from it all and still be close to town, you should stay in a log cabin. The Hot Springs Log Cabin features a one-bedroom plus loft with warm wood finishes and barn accents. You can also find a fully equipped kitchen in this cabin. Besides that, it’s conveniently located near downtown Hot Springs. It also features a large trellis for comfortable outdoor seating. If you’re a watersports enthusiast, this is the perfect cabin for you.
10 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Little Rock

It is up to you on whether to call them “hidden gems” or “underrated places,” but one thing is for certain, these 10 restaurants in Little Rock deserve a lot more attention than what they get. 1. Taqueria El Palenque. Where do I begin? Taqueria El...
