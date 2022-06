On Wednesday DelDOT announced the start of a more than $40 million Route 1 and 16 Grade Separated Interchange project. The project consists of the construction of a grade separation (bridge and entrance/exit ramps) at the intersection of SR 1 and SR 16 near Milton that will replace the current signalized intersection. The project includes elevating SR 1 over SR 16 with new dual bridges to provide free flowing movements in both the northbound and southbound direction, entrance/exit ramps to and from SR 16, turn lanes on SR 16 at the ramp intersections, realignment of the intersection at SR 1 and Deep Branch Road, construction of stormwater management facilities, roadside swales, and installation of lighting.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO