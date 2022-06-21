ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson on Broncos' new ownership: 'It’s about winning'

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Before submitting a winning bid of $4.65 billion, Walmart heir Rob Walton and his son-in-law, Greg Penner, and Walton’s daughter, Carrie Penner, visited the Denver Broncos’ facility and met with various members of the team, including quarterback Russell Wilson.

“We’ve had some really good bonding moments just about life and success and visions and all the things that they wanted to do and how they wanted to impact the Broncos,” Wilson said on June 13. “They’re really, really about community which I’m super about.”

Wilson always emphasizes community impact and he says the team’s (pending) new ownership group feels the same way, so they’ll be a great fit for Denver. That’s obviously a very important aspect of the team, but fans naturally care about on-field results as well.

Wilson is confident the Walton-Penner group will provide the team with the resources and leadership needed to be a success on the field as well as off the field.

“It’s about winning,” Wilson said. “It’s about being successful and giving us all the resources we need to make sure that we’re successful and do whatever we need to do and just be great.”

The Broncos will soon have new ownership, but the football operations will remain under the direction of general manager George Paton and coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson believes the team’s new ownership group will fit in well with the exisiting football staff.

“I think for us, it’s about doing whatever we can as players of giving ourselves the best chance,” the QB said. “I think Coach Hackett, and I think George Paton is amazing. These guys are top-notch guys. They know how to lead. So that’s what we’re excited about.”

A new era will begin in Denver this fall.

