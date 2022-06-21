ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

World's biggest ever freshwater fish caught by Cambodian villagers

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 3 days ago

Villagers in Cambodia have caught the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded – a giant stingray weighing a tremendous 661lb. The fish, which was caught on June 13, took about a dozen people to haul ashore.

After snagging the creature, a fisherman alerted scientists from Wonders of the Mekong , a joint project by researchers in the US and Cambodia. Researchers tagged the 13-foot-long fish, then released it back into the river where its movements can be tracked.

"Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned," said Zeb Hogan, leader of the Wonders of the Mekong project.

See more

As The Guardian reports, the previous world record was held by a Mekong giant catfish, which was caught in Thailand in 2005.

The Mokong has an extremely diverse fish population, but issues including saltwater intrusion, overfishing, and pollution have caused numbers to drop sharply in recent years. It's also feared that dam-building projects may be damaging fishes' spawning grounds.

"“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River,” said Hogan.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Watch: Pub Owner Smacks Aggressive Crocodile on the Snout with a Frying Pan

As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
ANIMALS
Advnture

Advnture

5
Followers
186
Post
145
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy