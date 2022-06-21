B&H launches Mega Deal Zone with time-limited photo deals lasting up to 64 hours

Grab some amazing deals in the 64 hour time-limited Mega Deal Zone from B&H - hurry while they last!

B&H has extended the companies time-limited offers with the new Mega Deal Zone (opens in new tab) that sees deals on photography equipment, video gear, and everything in between. These deals are normally active for 24 hours until they either disappear or the discounts are reduced.

However, with the new Mega Deal Zone B&H have extended the time-limited deals from 24 to 64 hours since writing this post. As always with these types of deals the team at DCW have picked out some of the best deals going so far and listed them below, but with hundreds of deals on offer we highly recommend taking a look and the list below and then taking a deep dive in the Mega Deal Zone (opens in new tab).

Laowa 24mm f/14 Probe Lens (Canon EF)|was $1,599|now $1,299 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300

A truly unique lens designed for close-up shooting. Distinguished by its long, slender lens barrel, this macro lens provides a 2:1 maximum magnification with a 1.5' minimum focusing distance and a close 0.8" minimum working distance.

Datacolor SpyderX Pro|was $169.99|now $99.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $70

This SpyderX Pro from Datacolor is an easy-to-use monitor calibration system featuring an advanced lens-based color engine for fast, precise, and versatile performance.

Asus 13.3" Zenbook Flip|was $1,549|now $999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $550

This 2-in-1 notebook enhances your productive and creative workflow, beneath the luxurious exterior is a powerful 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor with 16GB of onboard memory and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe solid-state drive to quickly load and conquer multitasking demanding applications.

Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN E-Mount|was $639|now $529 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $110

Designed within the rigorous tolerances of a cine lens, the Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary is a 'standard' lens that's perfect for stills and video.

Blackmagic Atem Mini Extreme ISO|was $1,295|now $995 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300

This 8-input live production switcher for live streaming features an integrated control panel, and has advanced broadcast features. In addition to live streaming using RTMP protocols, you can also output your program as if it was a webcam over USB for various application. This is a professional bit of kit and an amazing price point.

