ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Kellogg pops as it plans spin-off of legacy cereal business

By Andrew Burton, John BIERS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcfPp_0gHNF97Y00
Kellogg plans to spin off its legacy North American cereal business as it eyes growth through its international snack business /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Iconic breakfast food brand Kellogg became the latest US corporate giant to announce a breakup, unveiling plans Tuesday to split into three companies in a move that lifted its share price.

The company -- known for such ubiquitous brands as Corn Flakes and Pop-Tarts -- will spin off its North American cereal business into a new company, while a second venture will house Kellogg's plant-based businesses.

The remaining corporation will be positioned as a higher-growth snacks business with exposure to emerging markets. This unit -- which will also house the international cereal operation -- accounted for roughly 80 percent of Kellogg's $14.1 billion in 2021 revenues.

"This will unlock and create opportunity for all three businesses," Kellogg Chief Executive Steve Cahillane said on a conference call with analysts.

The yet-to-be-named entities will initially be known as Global Snacking Co., North America Cereal Co., and Plant Co. The latter two will be created through tax-free spin-offs.

North American Cereal, covering the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, "will be solely dedicated to winning cereal and will not have to compete for resources with a fast-growing snack business," said Cahillane, who will lead the new snacks company.

North American Cereal and Plant Co. would remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, while Global Snacking will have dual headquarters -- in Battle Creek and Chicago.

Leadership for the other two ventures has not yet been announced.

Kellogg's announcement comes on the heels of earlier corporate break-ups including General Electric's November 2021 announcement of a split into three ventures, which was followed a few weeks later and by Johnson & Johnson saying it will break in two.

- Growth markets -

The company's origins date to 1894 when WK Kellogg created Corn Flakes breakfast cereal, launching the Kellogg company 12 years later in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Subsequent products included Rice Krispies, released in 1928, and Frosted Flakes, which was unveiled in 1952 with the Tony the Tiger character on the box, which became famous for his "They're gr-r-reat!" tagline.

But the bulk of the company's revenues now come from global snacks, where about 50 percent of sales come from emerging markets and developed international markets.

Snack brands include Pringles, Pop-Tarts and Rice Krispies Treats, while the group also houses Eggo and other frozen breakfasts and products such as noodles in Africa, which Kellogg described as a "rapidly expanding business."

Kellogg is aiming to complete the split by late 2023, subject to approval by US regulators.

Kellogg will continue to report as one company throughout 2022, said Chief Financial Officer Amit Banati.

The company expects to produce the required three years of audited financial statements for each of the ventures in the second half 2023.

Cahillane said it will be "business as usual over the next 18 months" while the company moves through the process.

He said Plant Co., which will house the MorningStar Farms alternative meat products, could also be acquired by another company if such an option arises and is better than an initial public offering.

Briefing.com praised the move, saying the cereal business had  "weighed down" the higher-margin snack business and adding, "we also think that Kellogg's promising plant business has sort of been buried."

Shares rose 2.0 percent to finish the day at $68.86.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a 5-Piece Fried Chicken Deal

Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg Company#Breakfast Cereal#Meat Products#Corn Flakes#Kellogg Chief#Global Snacking Co#North America Cereal Co#Plant Co#North American Cereal And
US News and World Report

Musk Says Tesla's New Car Factories 'Losing Billions of Dollars'

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said recently. "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right...
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Rolls-Royce CEO responds to record inflation by giving 14,000 workers a bonus and pay raise: ‘We are living through exceptional times’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employees at Rolls-Royce, one of the largest manufacturers in the U.K., are getting a £2,000 ($2,455) bonus and pay raise to help cope with “economic uncertainty” the engine maker said, as the country’s cost of living crisis skyrockets.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

Restaurants have started cooking up ways to make ends meet, including adding an extra fee to your bill. NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on ways to save with unexpected surcharges.June 20, 2022.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Prediction Of Volkswagen Overtaking Tesla By 2024

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed a recent Bloomberg Intelligence forecast that estimates Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could become the top electric vehicle maker by 2024. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who heads the world’s largest electric vehicle company, said he does not agree with the...
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy