ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisville metro area

By Stacker
Eastern Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.easternprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Jefferson County, IN
Jefferson County, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Wave 3

Publix to open first Louisville grocery store amid West End food desert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groundbreaking for the first Louisville Publix happened Thursday morning at the store’s future location within the Terra Crossing Shopping Center. Publix announced back in Sept. the company signed a lease for Kentucky’s first store at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the Louisville Metro and Kentucky. Publix announced back in Sept. the company signed a lease for Kentucky’s first store at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road. The supermarket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neighbors oppose proposed car wash in Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in the Highlands are opposed to a car wash moving into the neighborhood. Barrett Development Group is under contract to purchase property on Bardstown Road and Hawthorne Avenue, where a vacant PNC Bank currently sits. The group is proposing to replace the vacant building with an automatic car wash and over 20 self-service vacuums.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
wdrb.com

Public given chance to sound off on Louisville's plans for Preston Corridor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live along the Preston Highway corridor had a chance to ask questions about the future plans for the area on Thursday. Louisville's Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability scheduled three opportunities on Thursday for people to talk to the team behind the expansion plans, as well as look at proposed renderings and provide their feedback.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
spectrumnews1.com

Publix breaks ground for first Kentucky store, announces more are coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Publix broke ground on its first Kentucky store Thursday. The store will open in Louisville later in 2023. The Terra Crossing Shopping Center, just off Old Henry Road in Louisville, will feature a 55,701-square-foot store, a drive-thru pharmacy and a 3,200-square-foot liquor store. This is the first Publix Liquors located outside of Florida.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/22

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update. Your Money: Churchill Downs land sale, Rising pizza prices, July 4th cookout costs, Rents surge. The Friday night pizza isn't as cheap as it used to be. Also, Churchill Downs sold $300 million worth of land. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Louisville health department leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months after her death, an autopsy revealed how Louisville's former associate medical director died. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage died in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. The medical examiner there released the findings of her autopsy just this week. It revealed that the 36-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy