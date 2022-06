NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A child was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish barb in Pasco County. The boy’s mother pulled over on the side of U.S. 19 in New Port Richey to call 911. The trauma alert came in Monday around 12:45 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO