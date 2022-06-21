ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Brownwood ISD Releases Trustee Election Information

By rwturner
koxe.com
 5 days ago

The date of the next Brownwood ISD Trustee Election is November 8, 2022 for Places 1, 3, 6, and 7. (See Board Policy BBB-Local) Early voting will be conducted at the Brown County Elections Office located at 613 N....

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, June 28, at City Hall, beginning at 9:00 am. The meeting agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Commissioners to Meet Monday – Agenda Posted

Brown County Commissioners Court has scheduled a meeting for Monday, June 27, at 9:00 am in the Brown County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Bangs City Council to Hold Special Meeting June 29 – Agenda Posted

The City of Bangs City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30 pm at 109 1st Street, which is City Hall. The agenda is below. 5. CITIZEN PRESENTATIONS – The council welcomes any public comments at this point on items not specifically on the agenda. Speakers should sign in and indicate the subject on which they wish to address. Speakers are limited to 3 minutes. The council cannot respond to matters not listed on the agenda.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report Issued

The following weekly COVID report for Brown County was issued Thursday evening, June 23. In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
koxe.com

Linda Kay Bothwell, 76, of May

Linda Kay Bothwell, 76, of May, Texas formerly of Odessa, Texas passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at the Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel...
MAY, TX
koxe.com

Jackie Wheat, 85, of Early

Jackie Eugene Wheat, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A Celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Jackie was born September 5, 1936 in Early, Texas. He attended Brownwood Schools and worked on the family farm with his dad. Jackie married Mattie Robertson and together they had a son, Charlie Joe Wheat. Later in life, Jackie married Bonnie Sills and he became step dad to Bonnie’s children. Jackie was a horse man, he loved to spend time with horses and spent countless hours training, caring for racing his horses. He would race anyone who was willing to make a bet and take on the challenge, even local high school track stars that wanted to foot race the horses. He travelled with his friend, Cowboy, and gave everyone a run for their money. He loved animals, he won many blue ribbons with his beloved Donkey, Cherokee. Jackie enjoyed chuck wagon cook-offs and pulling the Hooters girls in parades. Many hours were spent playing dominoes and hanging out with family friends. Although he was a firm man, he was a loving man as well and his door was always open for someone that needed a helping hand and he made sure that the people who worked for him received the money that they earned. Jackie’s family was his greatest legacy and he shared his home with his granddaughters and grandkids. They spent many summer days camping and fishing.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Donella Long, 79, of Early

Joan Donella Taylor Long, age 79, of Early, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, from 6-8 P.M. Funeral services for Donella will be held at 10:00 AM of Tuesday, June 28 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Donella was born on October...
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Ribbon Cutting Held for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, June 21. They are located at 2700 Memorial Park Drive in Brownwood. Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that provides short-term, transition-to-home rehabilitation, as well as...
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Trustee#Isd#Election Local#The Elections Office#Bbb Legal#Bba Legal#Tx#Ext
koxe.com

Shaw’s Backyard to Open Saturday

Shaw’s Marketplace, in downtown Brownwood, has announced through their social media that Shaw’s Backyard will officially open this Saturday, June 25th. They invite everyone to come stroll around The Brownwood Artisan Market, grab some coffee or lunch and enjoy being outside with friends and family. They have multiple lounge areas, yard games and misters to keep you cool on these hot summer afternoons. Shaw’s Backyard will be open during Shaw’s Marketplace hours with the exception of special events. The location is 508 North Center Avenue.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gordon L. Copeland, 71, of Novice

Gordon Copeland, also called husband, dad, brother, grandad, uncle, Torchy and Cods, left this life behind him on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence in Novice. He was 71 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Stevens Funeral Home...
NOVICE, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22. On Tuesday, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call for Service at the Law Enforcement Center. A man reported stalking, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief. The suspect is the brother of the complainant.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Lions Lose to Lago Vista in State 7-on-7 Football Tournament

COLLEGE STATION – The Brownwood Lions lost their single elimination game Friday morning to Lago Vista by a final score of 13-7 in the State 7-on-7 Tournament. Lago Vista went on to beat FB Christian 21-13 and was scheduled to play Ponder at 10:30 am Friday. Listen to Carl Wayne’s sports reports on KOXE at 7:45 am, 12:10 pm and 5:10 pm weekdays.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
koxe.com

Lions Go 1-3 in State 7-on-7 Tournament Pool, Begin Bracket Play Friday Morning

COLLEGE STATION – The Brownwood Lions won only 1 of 3 games played Thursday afternoon at the 7-on-7 Division 2 State Tournament in College Station. The Lions fell to Anna, 24-7; rebounded with a 26-13 triumph over Smithville; then were nipped by pool champion Silsbee, 32-27, as Brownwood was unable to cash in a late opportunity to steal a victory.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy