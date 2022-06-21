Cities with the most expensive homes in Sioux City metro area

SIOUX CENTER—As summer swings into the region, one Sioux Center handyman has completed a project to help keep family and friends cool with a sweat treat. Robert “Bob” Ver Mulm, 71, was looking at a bit of downtime in 2020 after three back surgeries kept him away from work at his construction company, B & S Construction. Stuck taking it easy while he recuperated, he came up with the idea to turn a garage stall in one of his buildings into an old-fashioned malt shop with the help of his son, Robert.

