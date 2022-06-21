ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sioux City metro area

By Stacker
Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.corydontimes.com

Mix 97-3

First Time: Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa

I'm originally from the Sioux City, Iowa area and I didn't realize what a historical landmark there was in the middle of downtown Sioux City. The Warrior Hotel was originally built in the 'new era' and opened in 1930. The 11-story, Art Deco, building was designed by an architect from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man builds himself malt shop

SIOUX CENTER—As summer swings into the region, one Sioux Center handyman has completed a project to help keep family and friends cool with a sweat treat. Robert “Bob” Ver Mulm, 71, was looking at a bit of downtime in 2020 after three back surgeries kept him away from work at his construction company, B & S Construction. Stuck taking it easy while he recuperated, he came up with the idea to turn a garage stall in one of his buildings into an old-fashioned malt shop with the help of his son, Robert.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Woman found dead in house fire on Sioux City's west side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Sioux City Fire Rescue says that when conditions permitted, investigators were able to enter the home and found a woman dead in the living room of the house. Fire crews were called to 1415 Ross St. just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Fire East Of Primghar Damages Machine Shed, Contents

Primghar, Iowa — A machine shed was damaged in a fire on Saturday, June 18, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, about 6:00 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a machine shed fire at 5989 390th Street, one mile east of Primghar.
PRIMGHAR, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News, June 21

Three lower court judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. The five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant — which will start Monday, June 27th.
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE ABDUCTION ATTEMPT OF TEEN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN THE ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION OF A TEENAGE GIRL MONDAY EVENING. POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL FROM A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO SAID SHE HAD JUMPED OUT OF THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE AND RAN TO SAFETY AT A BUSINESS NEAR 41ST AND HAMILTON.

