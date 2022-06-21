Cities with the most expensive homes in Monroe metro area

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of El Dorado is gearing up for numerous events that are set to kick off in the following weeks and months. Just to name a few upcoming events, locals can look forward to Main Street El Dorado’s Grill Wars and Showdown at Sunset happening July first and second. MusicFest features popular artist, Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estess and The Artimus Pyle Band. The two-day festival starts October 7 and runs until October 8.

EL DORADO, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO