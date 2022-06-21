ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Monroe metro area

By Stacker
westcentralsbest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegramblinite.com

207 Frazier Rd.

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Ruston - Don't miss out on this great property! This unit has a spacious open living area. The kitchen...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Railroad Park remains community epicenter

Within the past month, several community events have occurred in Ruston’s Railroad Park. The recent Peach Festival and Juneteenth celebration continued a long history of using Ruston’s most well-known park for activities from political speeches and pet shows to concerts and peach-eating contests. What became Railroad Park was...
westcentralsbest.com

South Claiborne Water System lifts boil advisory

ATHENS, La. - The South Claiborne Water System Thursday lifted a boil advisory issued Monday for about 750 customers in an area from Homer along Louisiana Highway 146 to the St. John Ranch Road. The water system said a split in a three-inch main caused an outage and the advisory.
ATHENS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills to increase during summertime

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks. Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
myarklamiss.com

Local agencies look to help residents beat the summer heat

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As temperatures rise, local organizations are doing what they can to help you beat the heat. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is preparing to give away free fans to residents. Susan Edwards is the director of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Triad Program.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe offering $2 swim lessons for children

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be offering swim lessons for 3 Saturdays in the month of July. The lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The class is only for children ages 4-12 and will cost $2 for each participant. Slots will be limited, so do not wait […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Stacker#La Metro
magnoliareporter.com

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in region

Lawmen in South Arkansas and North Louisiana are warning the public about an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in El Dorado and Bastrop, LA, recently. The Union County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers program is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of catalytic converters.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Downtown West Monroe to host Ouachita Live on June 24th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 24, Downtown West Monroe will host Ouachita Live in Alley Park, featuring Grammy-nominated Zydeco band Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie. The concert will last from 7 PM to 9 PM. There will also be food trucks at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Sheriff’s Association elects Franklin Parish Sheriff as its 77th president

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA) swore in Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Cobb as its 77th president. According to a Facebook post, 64 Louisiana sheriffs were to elect a sheriff for the president position. The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association held the ceremony at the Winnsboro Old […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner awards Richland Parish School Board $121,565 in energy-efficient program grants

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, Richland Parish School board shared how District Five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s 2022 energy-efficiency program grants would provide upgrades to some parish schools. According to a Facebook post, the grants were for public institutions and included $121,565. Schools identified for the grant proceeds included Delhi Elementary […]
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Legislators discuss legislative session at Bastrop Morehouse Chamber event

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation released the list of endangered sites, three of the 14 added are in Northeast Louisiana. The potential bill would help Rural Hospitals in the U.S. with financial support. Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Rep. Francis Thompson addresses Louisiana’s teacher shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richland Parish Representative Francis Thompson is working towards improving Louisiana’s schools through offering higher salaries and better-funded education for those who wish to become educators in order to lessen the teacher shortage. The latest data shows Louisiana is in the bottom half of southern states...
LOUISIANA STATE
myarklamiss.com

Upcoming events happening in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of El Dorado is gearing up for numerous events that are set to kick off in the following weeks and months. Just to name a few upcoming events, locals can look forward to Main Street El Dorado’s Grill Wars and Showdown at Sunset happening July first and second. MusicFest features popular artist, Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estess and The Artimus Pyle Band. The two-day festival starts October 7 and runs until October 8.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Man dies in Claiborne Parish truck wreck

A Minden, LA, man died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck in Claiborne Parish, LA. According to Louisiana State Police, Patrick Halliburton, 33, was driving a 2001 Ford pick-up west on Louisiana 518 at Old Athens Road. For reasons still under investigation, Halliburton exited the roadway and struck a tree.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Brawl In Louisiana Wendy’s Ends With Employees Being Arrested

Apparently, working in a North Louisiana fast food restaurant could very well lead to heightened tension between employees as once again those workers took things to the next level and had an all-out throw down!. You might recall several years ago when it was a customer and a cashier at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy