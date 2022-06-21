Cities with the most expensive homes in Monroe metro area

Within the past month, several community events have occurred in Ruston’s Railroad Park. The recent Peach Festival and Juneteenth celebration continued a long history of using Ruston’s most well-known park for activities from political speeches and pet shows to concerts and peach-eating contests. What became Railroad Park was...
ATHENS, La. - The South Claiborne Water System Thursday lifted a boil advisory issued Monday for about 750 customers in an area from Homer along Louisiana Highway 146 to the St. John Ranch Road. The water system said a split in a three-inch main caused an outage and the advisory.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks. Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and […]
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday, June 23, 2022, Claiborne Electric Cooperative announced the members who its Farmerville Town substation serves would experience a planned outage around 10:00 p.m. The planned outage is to make a necessary repair. Officials expected the outage to last less than two hours. Members affected by the outage will be contacted […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As temperatures rise, local organizations are doing what they can to help you beat the heat. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is preparing to give away free fans to residents. Susan Edwards is the director of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Triad Program.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be offering swim lessons for 3 Saturdays in the month of July. The lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The class is only for children ages 4-12 and will cost $2 for each participant. Slots will be limited, so do not wait […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal judge has received a proposal ahead of a hearing to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map. The proposed map filed by the plaintiffs includes a second minority district, which would include parts of Northeast Louisiana, including Monroe. The map puts our eastern parishes and parts...
Lawmen in South Arkansas and North Louisiana are warning the public about an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in El Dorado and Bastrop, LA, recently. The Union County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers program is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of catalytic converters.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the country continued to face an average gas price near five dollars, President Joe Biden called on Congress to end the Federal Gas Tax for three months. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, President Biden asked Congress to support him in pausing the Federal Gas Tax until September. The gas tax […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 24, Downtown West Monroe will host Ouachita Live in Alley Park, featuring Grammy-nominated Zydeco band Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie. The concert will last from 7 PM to 9 PM. There will also be food trucks at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA) swore in Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Cobb as its 77th president. According to a Facebook post, 64 Louisiana sheriffs were to elect a sheriff for the president position. The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association held the ceremony at the Winnsboro Old […]
RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, Richland Parish School board shared how District Five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s 2022 energy-efficiency program grants would provide upgrades to some parish schools. According to a Facebook post, the grants were for public institutions and included $121,565. Schools identified for the grant proceeds included Delhi Elementary […]
The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation released the list of endangered sites, three of the 14 added are in Northeast Louisiana. The potential bill would help Rural Hospitals in the U.S. with financial support. Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana. Updated: 5 hours ago.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richland Parish Representative Francis Thompson is working towards improving Louisiana’s schools through offering higher salaries and better-funded education for those who wish to become educators in order to lessen the teacher shortage. The latest data shows Louisiana is in the bottom half of southern states...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of El Dorado is gearing up for numerous events that are set to kick off in the following weeks and months. Just to name a few upcoming events, locals can look forward to Main Street El Dorado’s Grill Wars and Showdown at Sunset happening July first and second. MusicFest features popular artist, Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estess and The Artimus Pyle Band. The two-day festival starts October 7 and runs until October 8.
I miss the good old days of drive-in movies and skating rinks. Pretty much if you traveled through any small town in Arkansas back in the day you were most likely to find one of the two. That brings me to tell you about the Sunset Drive-in and Skating Rink...
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to located 53-year-old R.L. Axton Jr. who was last seen leaving his West Monroe residence on June 19, 2022. According to deputies, Axton is described as a White male, standing six feet, and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He […]
A Minden, LA, man died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck in Claiborne Parish, LA. According to Louisiana State Police, Patrick Halliburton, 33, was driving a 2001 Ford pick-up west on Louisiana 518 at Old Athens Road. For reasons still under investigation, Halliburton exited the roadway and struck a tree.
Apparently, working in a North Louisiana fast food restaurant could very well lead to heightened tension between employees as once again those workers took things to the next level and had an all-out throw down!. You might recall several years ago when it was a customer and a cashier at...
