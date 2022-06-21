Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa City metro area

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for multiple severe weather warnings issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Washington County, southern Iowa and Keokuk Counties until 7:30p.m. Then again at 7:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington, Keokuk, northwestern Henry and Jefferson counties until 8:15pm. The main threats with these storms were heavy rainfall, hail up to 3/4″ in diameter and 60mph wind gusts. There were reports of a tree down across a road in West Chester and tree damage in Keota from the storms. Four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team brought live coverage to the air. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO