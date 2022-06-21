Cities with the most expensive homes in Houma metro area

The St. Tammany Parish Library System has announced a new service that provides access to the internet at the Covington, Mandeville and Slidell branches. Two workstations will be available at each location. The service is free with the exception of a $0.10 per page printing charge. Patrons under the age of 10 must be supervised at all times by a parent or legal guardian, while using the workstations. Downloading is not permitted at the workstations where there is no limited access to the website. No email accounts are available through the library system. Library patrons may request use of the internet in advance, by phone or in person. Usage is limited to one hour.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO